Seema Sajdeh Breaks Silence On Her Amicable Divorce With Sohail Khan: "<i>Khit-Pit Se Accha Hai</i> We Separated"

Years after calling time on her marriage with actor Sohail Khan, Seema Sajdeh has opened up about what really led to their separation and how life changed for her after the divorce. The former couple, who got married in 1998, ended their marriage in 2022. They share two sons, Nirvaan and Yohaan, and continue to co-parent them.

In a chat with Usha Kakade Productions, Seema Sajdeh spoke about how age, timing and personal growth slowly created distance between them. Looking back, she explained that both Sohail and she were very young when they got married and had not fully understood how life and people evolve over time.

“We were both very young when we got married. I was just 22. As we grew older, we grew in different directions. Our thoughts changed. Eventually, we realised we were better friends than husband and wife," she said.

Seema Sajdeh added that the decision to separate was taken after a lot of thought, and not in haste. According to her, peace at home became more important than staying together unhappily.

“It was better to separate than to fight every day. We didn't want to spoil the environment at home. Khit-pit se acha hai we separated. We separated amicably, but only as husband and wife. Till date, we are a family. He is the father of my children, and that can never change," she shared.

Seema Sajdeh also spoke about the emotional impact the divorce had on herself and her children. She admitted that it was not an easy phase and took time to heal.

“No woman fantasises about or manifests divorce. I did go into depression. And my kids must have too. It took us several years to reach this conclusion. We were waiting for the right time, especially for our children," she shared.

When asked about who took the final call, Seema made it clear that there was no blame game involved.

“That's very unfair. A relationship involves two people. Both are responsible for making it work, or not. We never took this decision lightly. We largely took it keeping our children in mind. We were kids when we got married, and it wasn't anyone's fault," she said.

Talking about life after divorce, Seema Sajdeh revealed that practical independence was one of her biggest challenges.

“I was scared of being lonely. I didn't know anything about mobile bills, banking or finances. Earlier, my father handled these things and after marriage, Sohail did," she said.

Seema explained how she had to learn everything from scratch, including managing finances and insurance. “Suddenly, I had to learn about life insurance, medical insurance, everything. As a single woman, I now have to focus more on my business, pay my own bills and take care of my kids. Divorce taught me time management as we both get equal time with our kids," she concluded.

Seema Sajdeh is currently dating Vikram Ahuja, whom she was engaged to before eloping with Sohail Khan in 1998.