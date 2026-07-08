Kangana Ranaut's Advice To Youth Amid Siya Goyal-Ketan Agarwal Case: 'Passion Without Goal Finds Self-Destructive Route'

Kangana Ranaut, who never misses an opportunity to share her thoughts on current socio-political issues, opened up about the purpose of today's youth in light of the much-talked-about Siya Goyal–Ketan Agarwal case.

The alleged murder that shook the nation prompted Kangana to share her two cents about social-media–driven relationships.

Kangana shared an Instagram story featuring a news article about the Siya Goyal case. In the latest development, the police found that Siya married her boyfriend Chetan four months ago while still engaged to Ketan.

Kangana wrote, “WhatsApp, Instagram, dating apps, benching, ghosting, double- or triple-digit body counts, crumbing, seeing, testing, filters, stories, drugs, clubs — all this and much more — and still it's not enough. Passion without a goal or a purpose will find many such random self-destructive expressions. That's why obsession is important, but with your career or some skill. To the young and the restless I want to say: channelise your energies into a constructive path, think with an open mind but live a conservative life; that way you can avoid jail, boredom, negativity, depression and many such dooms.”

The Siya Goyal case

Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary are in judicial custody after Ketan Agarwal fell to his death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

Agarwal, a Pune businessman, met Goyal through family matchmakers and got engaged in February. A hotel had been booked in Udaipur for a lavish wedding in November.

In a new development, police have found that Siya married boyfriend Chetan while being engaged to Ketan.

The police are verifying whether a marriage certificate exists under the Special Marriage Act to confirm if they indeed got married.

Two of Goyal's college friends, who allegedly signed as witnesses, are also being probed, sources said.

The police technical teams are trying to recover deleted photos from a private Instagram account that reportedly showed the accused couple wearing wedding garlands.

Investigators suspect the murder plot was rushed after her would-be in-laws asked for Goyal's documents for a destination wedding in Udaipur. The police are checking Chaudhary's bank records to determine whether he paid a middleman to skip the mandatory public notice and rush through the secret marriage.

In terms of work, Kangana Ranaut wrapped up the shoot of Queen 2. The makers were slapped with a Rs 250-crore lawsuit by Phantom Studios recently over alleged unauthorized use of intellectual property.

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