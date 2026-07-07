Siya Married Lover Chetan 4 Months Ago, After Engagement With Ketan: Sources

Siya Goyal had 'secretly' married her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary after her engagement with Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, sources have said, in a fresh twist in the Pune fort murder case.

Goyal, 20, and Agarwal, 25, had their wedding fixed in November. But June 18 saw what no one expected. As Agarwal fell to his death at the Lohagad fort in Pune, police alleged a conspiracy scripted by Goyal since she did not want to get married.

In what appears to be a crucial link in the probe are claims that Pune Rural Police is now looking into claims that Goyal and her boyfriend Chaudhary secretly got married at a local registrar's office four months ago.

The police are verifying if a marriage certificate exists under the Special Marriage Act - to confirm if they indeed got married, invalidating her February engagement with Agarwal.

Two of Goyal's college friends who allegedly signed as witnesses are also being probed, sources said.

The technical teams of the police are trying to recover the deleted photos from a private Instagram account that reportedly showed the accused couple wearing wedding garlands.

Investigators suspect the murder plot was rushed after her would-be in-laws asked for Goyal's documents for a destination wedding in Udaipur. The police are checking Chaudhary's bank records to check if he paid a middleman to skip the mandatory public notice to rush through the secret marriage.

Both Goyal and Chaudhary remain in judicial custody.

Agarwal, a Pune businessman, met Goyal through family matchmakers and got engaged in February. A hotel was booked in Udaipur for a lavish wedding in November.

Goyal and Chaudhary were picked up by police days after Agarwal fell to his death from a cliff at the Lohagad fort on June 18. Chaudhary, they alleged, was seen following Goyal and Agarwal to execute the murder plan.