'Wedding That Won't Happen': Siya Goyal's Snapchat Message Adds Twist

The recovery of deleted mobile data shows both Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary communicated in sign language in order to evade surveillance and investigation, after allegedly killing her fiance Ketan Agarwal with the help of Chetan. The two also used nicknames, apart from sign language, to exchange information.

Both have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The police's request for three more days of custody was declined by the local court.

The police had requested custody citing face-to-face interrogation of Siya and Chetan was necessary to unravel the meaning of the conversation between them, the motive behind it, and their connection to the murder plot.

Investigating officer Manoj Pawar said a panchnama was conducted at the spot where Siya was suspected of tearing Ketan's passport and her clothes were seized. An analysis of Siya's second mobile phone revealed a coded conversation.

The police also requested that the accused be paraded and verified in front of eyewitnesses. Siya's lawyer opposed police custody, saying nothing new had emerged from the investigation so far.

The issue of narco test also came up during the hearing. The court clarified that permission for narco test cannot be granted without the consent of the accused. Since Siya and Chetan did not give their consent, the court refused permission. The prosecution, too, said there was no need for a narco test.

Purported Snapchat Angle

An alleged Snapchat conversation between Siya and one of her friends has surfaced during the investigation, sources said. In the chat, she is purportedly seen asking her friend to send a copy of her Aadhaar card to book a flight ticket, they said.

"Send me your Aadhaar card to book tickets for a wedding that is never going to happen," Siya allegedly said.

Investigators are probing whether the alleged flight booking was part of a plan to ensure no one suspected the murder conspiracy and to create an impression that the wedding preparations were continuing.

The police are examining whether this was part of a larger strategy by Siya and Chetan to mislead investigators after killing Ketan. The authenticity of the alleged chat and its relevance to the case are yet to be established, and the matter remains under investigation.

The FIR filed by Ketan's father, Vishal Devichand Agarwal, alleged that both Chetan and Siya pushed his son off a cliff to his death. Ketan left home on June 18 morning, picked up Siya from Kiwale bridge on the Pune-Mumbai highway before finally heading to the fort. At 10.45 am, Siya Goyal called her fiance's mother, claiming that he had accidentally fallen into a gorge at Lohagad Fort. Locals and the police found him in the gorge and took him to hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

On June 21, Ketan Agarwal's father and relatives visited the exact spot of the fall and concluded that the location made an accidental slip highly improbable, according to the FIR. His friends, Navdeep Jindal and Tarun Mittal, accompanied the family to inspect the cliff.

The family alleged that Siya Goyal's phone was constantly busy and that she frequently mentioned her "friend" Chetan, leading them to believe the two were involved in a romantic relationship.