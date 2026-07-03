Ketan Agarwal Murder Probe Widens, Chetan Chaudhary's Classmate Under Scanner

A new suspect has emerged in the investigation into the murder of 26-year-old Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly pushed to his death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune by his fiance Siya Goyal, 20 and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary, 22.

According to the investigation, police have identified another young man who was a classmate of Chetan Chaudhary. Investigators claim that the youth was aware of the alleged conspiracy to kill Ketan before the murder took place.

Police said Siya and Chetan had reportedly discussed the murder plan with him.

Authorities are now examining his role in the case and are expected to make further findings as the investigation progresses.

Read: On Camera, Pune Fort Murder Accused Siya Goyal Shows Middle Finger To Media

Meanwhile, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are scheduled to be produced before the Vadgaon Court today as their police custody comes to an end.

The Lonavala Police are expected to seek an extension of their custody and request the court's permission to conduct polygraph tests on both accused as part of the ongoing investigation. The hearing is being viewed as a crucial development in the high-profile case, as the court's decision on the remand extension and the proposed lie-detection tests could influence the next phase of the probe.

Both accused are slated to be produced before the court at 3:00 pm.

Read: "First He Cheats, Then Calls Me": Siya Goyal's Video From Pub Surfaces

Reconstruction Of Events

As part of the investigation, police on Thursday took Siya Goyal to her residence, where they seized clothes suspected to have been worn during the crime, a mobile phone, and other documents considered relevant to the case.

She was later taken to a cafe in Pune's Lullanagar area, where investigators believe the conspiracy to murder Ketan Agarwal was planned. Police recorded her statement at the location and conducted an inspection to verify electronic and other evidence linked to the case.

The families of Siya and Ketan had fixed their marriage, and the wedding was scheduled for November this year.

Investigators allege that Chetan was unhappy about Siya's engagement and viewed Ketan as an obstacle to their relationship. According to the police, this led Siya and Chetan to allegedly plan the murder.

The investigation has further revealed that the two accused had searched online for ways to kill Ketan. Police also claim that Siya and Chetan visited Lohagad Fort alone before the crime in order to rehearse the murder. Investigators said they had also prepared and practised answers they would give if questioned by police after the incident.

Earlier Alleged Murder Attempt

According to the investigation, Siya had allegedly made an earlier attempt to kill Ketan on June 14 by pushing him from the fort.

Police said Ketan survived the attempt after managing to grab bushes along the cliffside. Investigators further alleged that Siya then pretended to have spotted a snake in order to divert attention and reassure Ketan after the incident.