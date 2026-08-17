"Uncontrollable Crowd": 7 Killed, Many Injured In Stampede At Bihar Temple

At least seven devotees were killed and several others injured in a stampede-like incident outside the Ashok Dham Temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Monday, with officials saying panic may have been triggered by rumours that a live electric wire had fallen into the crowd after an electric pole collapsed.

The tragedy unfolded amid a heavy rush of worshippers who had gathered at the temple on the third Monday of the month of Sawan.

Following the incident, officials and police teams reached the spot and began rescue efforts, while the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for medical care.

Calling the incident extremely tragic, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the administration had been directed to ensure proper and prompt treatment for the injured.

The Chief Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the family of each person who died in the incident.

While speaking with reporters, Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar said that an unprecedented surge of devotees, intensified by the arrival of two trains around 6.30-6.45 am, led to a barricade collapse outside the temple.

"The crowd swelled in an unprecedented manner. Around 6.30-6.45 am, two trains came here that too added to the crowd. Arrangements were made as we had anticipated the crowd. We then came to know that barricading broke on one side due to the crowd and people fell on each other," Kumar said.

He added, "Suddenly, an electric pole fell there. The pole was located on the right side of the men's queue. When the pole collapsed, a rumour spread that a live wire had fallen on people, but it was a cable wire. This led to pressure on the women's queue on the left side. So, women fell on top of each other. Police administration had been marching there since 3 am. This happened all of a sudden within a span of 2 minutes."

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shivam Kumar told news agency ANI that preliminary reports suggest an electric pole fell at the site, causing electrocution and triggering a stampede-like situation.

He said the exact cause of the incident would be ascertained only after a thorough verification of the facts.

He said, "Seven casualties have been reported. It is being said that an electric pole fell there and people were electrocuted, which led to a stampede-like situation. We can tell you the exact reason only after verifying everything."

The Ashok Dham Temple is also known as the Shri Indradamaneshwar Mahadev Temple. It houses a large Shivalinga. The temple attracts a large number of devotees, particularly during the holy month of Sawan.