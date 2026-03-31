8 Devotees Killed, Over A Dozen Injured In Stampede At Bihar Temple

Eight devotees, all of them women, were killed and over a dozen injured in a crowd crush at a temple in Bihar's Nalanda on Tuesday.

The stampede took place at Sheetlaashtami Temple in Maghra Village, which is nearly five kilometres from Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district. As this was the last Tuesday of the month of Chaitra, a massive crowd of devotees had gathered at the temple.

"It is always crowded here on Tuesday. People come for Sheetla Mata's darshan. We too have come from Patna for darshan. But a stampede broke out, and people died. It happened due to mismanagement...An ambulance has reached here. It is so crowded here. Administration is not here," Mamata Devi, a devotee, said.

"Arey maiyaa (Oh dear god)," a woman could be heard wailing amid the chaos.

"Mummy," screamed another.

Disturbing pictures from the accident site showed scores of women lying unconscious on the ground.

In one of the pictures, a man, crouching at the head of a woman, is seen giving her CPR. Another woman, pats an unconscious woman's face, pushes her finger inside her mouth, then sprinkles water on her face, in an effort to revive her.