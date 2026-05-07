Viral: Allu Arjun's Father Allu Aravind, Wife Sneha Reddy Visit <i>Pushpa 2</i> Stampede Victim's Family

Back in 2024, Allu Arjun's surprise visit to Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre for Pushpa 2's premiere triggered a stampede that killed 35-year-old Revathi and left her nine-year-old son, Sri Tej, in critical condition. Now, a video has surfaced online showing Allu Arjun's father, renowned producer Allu Aravind, along with Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy, visiting Sri Tej's family home.

Viral Video

The clip that is going viral on social media shows Allu Aravind and Sneha Reddy having a brief meeting with the family on May 6, assuring them of their unwavering support.

The Allu family has arranged a fixed deposit of Rs 2 crore for Sri Tej's family.

Allu Aravind is said to have also expressed his wish to sponsor Sri Tej's sister's education in the recent interaction. He said, "Study well, I will be responsible for all your educational expenses."

Allu Arjun's family has been in constant touch with Sri Tej's family as he undergoes his long recovery process. After the tragic stampede in December 2024, Sri Tej was in the ICU for five months and then sent to Ramgopalpet rehabilitation facility in April after his discharge.

In 2025, Sri Tej's father told TOI City, "There has barely been any improvement in his health. My son still struggles to recognise us. He mostly just stares, with very little emotion on his face. He is currently undergoing speech and swallowing therapy. We are holding on to hope for his recovery."

The Pushpa 2 Stampede Case In Sandhya Theatre

On December 4, 2024, Allu Arjun made a surprise visit to Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre for the audience who had come to watch the premiere show of Pushpa 2. A stampede broke out after fans went berserk. This led to the death of a 35-year-old woman, Revathi, and left her nine-year-old son, Sri Tej, in critical condition.

The Hyderabad Police registered a case against the actor, his security team and the theatre management, based on a complaint by the victim's family.

Allu Arjun was charged by the Hyderabad Police with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing hurt. The Telugu superstar was arrested and later granted anticipatory bail.

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