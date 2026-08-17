7 Pilgrims Killed In Fire At Hotel Near Tarapith Temple In Bengal's Birbhum

At least seven people have been killed and several others have been injured after a fire broke out at a hotel in West Bengal's Birbhum early this morning.

The fire broke out at around 4:30 am on the ground floor of the four-storey hotel in the temple town of Tarapith, when most of the guests were asleep.

Firefighters reached the spot and brought the blaze under control.

The injured were rescued and taken to Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

According to the preliminary assessment of the fire department, the blaze may have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and began an investigation.