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Mamata Banerjee's Niece Dies By Suicide In Bengal

Brishti Mukherjee's body was found hanging on the first floor of her home in Kusumba village, in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

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Mamata Banerjee's Niece Dies By Suicide In Bengal
Brishti Mukherjee had been suffering from depression, her family said.
Kolkata:

Brishti Mukherjee, the daughter of former Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's cousin Nihar Mukherjee, has died by suicide. She was 28.

Her body was found hanging on the first floor of her home in Kusumba village, in West Bengal's Birbhum district, at around 9 am on Tuesday.

Brishti Mukherjee had faced allegations of securing a job through the primary teacher recruitment scam. She and her husband had also filed for divorce.

According to her family members, she had been suffering from depression for the past few years and was undergoing treatment.

The Rampurhat police are investigating the reason behind her death by suicide.

The body has been sent to Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway. The circumstances leading to the death will be established after the post-mortem and other procedural inquiries," a police officer told news agency PTI.
 

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(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

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