Fahadh Faasil's Upcoming Film <i>Don't Trouble The Trouble</i> Gets A New Release Date

Fahadh Faasil's Don't Trouble The Trouble has set a new release date. The upcoming fantasy drama, which marks Faasil's first Telugu movie as a lead actor, is set to hit theatres on October 2.



The Shashank Yeleti directorial was earlier set to be released on September 11. SS Rajamouli is presenting the fantasy-drama.



Don't Trouble The Trouble New Release Date



The makers released a new poster of the film with its updated release date. The poster shows Fahadh Faasil alongside his co-star Ssara Palekar.



The caption reads, “Suri and Divya are ready to cast their magic and start the trouble!”





What Is Don't Trouble The Trouble About?

The fantasy drama follows Suri (Faasil), a Hyderabad-based quirky street magician and troublemaker. Suri's life changes forever when one of his magic spells accidentally leads to the disappearance of a young girl named Divya (Palekar).



Revelling in her new-found freedom, Divya starts wandering around the city. When Suri reprimands the young girl for her actions, Divya unleashes mysterious powers that plunge the area into darkness. Soon, Suri realises that Divya is actually a genie who can grant wishes.



The two characters then set out on an adventure filled with magic, unexpected twists and high-stakes situations. Saurabh Sachdeva is also part of the cast, as per Mid-Day.



Don't Trouble The Trouble is being co-produced by SS Karthikeya. Showing Business and Arka Mediaworks are the backers of the project.



The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.



What's Next For Fahadh Faasil?

Faasil was last seen in Idhayam Murali, where he had an extended cameo. The Joji actor has a slew of projects lined up.

Fahadh Faasil will appear in Tharun Moorthy's Torpedo. He also has Karate Chandran in the pipeline. Faasil will reportedly star in the sequels of Vikram and Aavesham as well. He has another collaboration with Panorama Studios in the works.