<i>Hunkkaar</i> Teaser: Aneet Padda's Meenu Rawat Takes On A Powerful Cult Leader

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aneet Padda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub are set to share screen space in a new series, Hunkkaar: The Roar.

The makers unveiled the teaser on Tuesday. The series follows 17-year-old Meenu Rawat, whose accusation against revered cult leader Sunil Chakosi, known as 'Baapji', sets a high-stakes investigation into motion.

What begins with one allegation soon turns into a much larger battle, with power, influence and public perception at stake.

The teaser introduces three key characters. Fatima Sana Shaikh plays ACP Jasleen Singh Soni, while Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is seen as journalist Amitabh. Aneet Padda plays Meenu Rawat.

The series explores what happens when a serious accusation involves people with influence and when public opinion begins to play as important a role as the investigation itself.

Aneet Padda also took to Instagram to share the teaser with her followers.

Talking about the series, she wrote, "Presenting a little something I shot before Saiyaara. Hunkkaar has been a part of my journey for a while, and I'm glad to finally share it with you all."

The series has been directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra, and Heeraz Marfatia. It also stars Raghubir Yadav and Ram Kapoor in key roles, along with several others.

Hunkkaar: The Roar is set to premiere on September 25.

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