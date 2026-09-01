Actor Mandana Karimi Opens Up On Harassment After Divorce, Says Stalker Asked Money From Co-Stars And Producers

Actor Mandana Karimi, who moved to Dubai from India earlier this May, has taken to her social media to share a harrowing series of events involving cyberbullying and stalking that refuses to leave her.

In a series of Instagram videos shared by the former Bigg Boss contestant, Mandana Karimi spoke about the constant harassment she has faced ever since her separation from businessman Gaurav Gupta, and which continues to follow her.

She said, "I am on a holiday, and it has happened again. I had a cyberbullying case and a stalker for over six years since I got separated. An account messaged my producer and co-stars to make them aware of me and also asked them for money. It's still happening. I don't understand who hates me so much and wants me to have no work, money, or friends. I went to the bottom of this issue four years ago."

She added, "I hired someone to find out who this person is, and I was told that someone has paid a professional hacker to watch my posts closely, and whoever is famous gets an email in the name of Meenakshi. I have left India right now, but my friends still receive an email. Honestly, people who know me have sent me the email; it's a fake account. The police in India couldn't do anything in this case. Someone is just trying to destroy my name."

Sharing screenshots of the harassment she has been putting up with, Karimi mentioned, "Enough is enough. For years, I have faced ongoing cyberbullying, harassment, and stalking from an unknown person who closely monitors my life and sends malicious emails to people I post or associate with-even after I moved from India to Dubai. I have previously filed multiple cybercrime complaints, and I am now speaking publicly and sharing the evidence. If you receive any email concerning me, please do not engage, send money, or believe its contents. Save it, take screenshots, and forward it to me. This is harassment, and I will no longer remain silent."

Mandana Karimi Divorce

Mandana Karimi and Mumbai businessman Gaurav Gupta dated for two and a half years and then got married in 2017. After a court wedding they had a traditional Hindu ceremony in March 2017.

They got officially divorced in 2021. Mandana Karimi while on reality show Lock Upp had also spoken about his many extra-marital affairs and the turmoil behind their four-year separation period.

Mandana Karimi Leaving India

Mandana Karimi had announced that she is leaving India after living in the country for nearly 16 years. The actor shared the emotional update during an AMA session on her Instagram Stories, where she opened up about the difficult decision and the reasons behind it.

Replying to a fan who asked if she had left Mumbai for good and whether she would miss the city, Mandana posted a video from the airport and said, "I never could imagine or believe that I could say, but Goodbye India."

She further added, "This is going to be hard. But after almost 16 years in India, it's finally, leaving behind my second home... and here it is to new beginnings. New country, new home, new everything."

Earlier this year, in an interview with NDTV, Mandana had confirmed that she was planning to leave India due to security concerns.

When asked if she was seriously considering moving out, she said, "Yes, I am, because of security reasons. I can't share details until I am out."

Explaining her decision, Mandana said, "My way of supporting Iran in India. Being so vocal about the reality. Calling out officials. And not giving up. There are many reasons. My fight has been there for years in India. And now it just doesn't make sense."

Mandana also revealed the emotional toll her activism has taken on her personal life. When asked whether she had received death threats in India, her response was brief but powerful: "Always."

She also shared that she felt unsupported during this difficult time.

"No. None. Not from friends, the government or the media. That's why. It doesn't feel like home here anymore. It's been hard. But everything is in the name of Iran, Javed Shah and my people. I would do it again even without support," she said.

Mandana was last seen in the Netflix film Thar.

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