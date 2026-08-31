Badshah And Isha Rikhi Announce Divorce After 5 Months Of Marriage: "Mutually Decided To Part Ways"

Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi on Monday night confirmed their divorce ending a month-long speculation around their relationship.

The couple, who married in an intimate ceremony in March, announced their divorce in a joint statement on each of their Instagram Stories.

Screenshot of Badshah's Instagram Story.

"I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time.

"This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship," Badshah wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Reports around Badshah and Isha Rikhi's rocky relationship started doing social media rounds in July.

In July, Isha Rikhi shared a montage of videos and pictures featuring herself and Badshah.

"Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope," she captioned the post followed by a heartbreak emoji and a folded-hands emoji, which got many social media users thinking if there was trouble in paradise.

Recently, the actor's mother Poonam Rikhi also shared a series of posts about karma.

Isha Rikhi had confirmed her marriage with Badshah during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session in June.

The divorce announcement comes hot on the heels of the rumours that Isha Rikhi could be one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 20, set to be hosted by Salman Khan.

Badshah was earlier married to Jasmine Masih. The couple separated and finalised their divorce in 2020. They have a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, who was born in January 2017.

Also Read | Amid Separation Rumours, Badshah's Wife Isha Rikhi Breaks Silence With Emotional Note: 'Felt Overwhelmed By My Husband's Power'