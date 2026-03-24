Badshah Marries Punjabi Actress Isha Rikhi In Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Rapper-singer Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi's wedding pictures have been going viral on social media, leading to widespread speculation. Sources close to NDTV have now confirmed that the duo have indeed got married. Badshah married Isha Rikhi nearly six years after his divorce from his first wife.

Details

Speculation around Badshah's wedding gained momentum on Tuesday after Isha Rikhi's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared a series of pictures on Instagram that appeared to hint at the couple's nuptials. The images show Badshah and Isha participating in traditional wedding rituals in the presence of close family members.

In the photos and clips shared online, the couple can be seen dressed in traditional wedding attire as they exchange varmala, offering an intimate glimpse into what seems to be a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Poonam Rikhi accompanied the post with a caption that read, "God bless you @isharikhi @badboyshah," which further fuelled speculation about the wedding.

Pooja Singh Gujral, who referred to Isha as her sister in her post, also congratulated the couple on their new journey together.

The caption read, "My heart is full of happiness and tears (Khushi ke aansoon of course) My beautiful sister @isharikhi becomes the most beautiful bride of our very handsome and loving @badboyshah bhaji . I have waited for us to celebrate ur love and happiness and am short of words to actually express my immense happiness. May u both have a life full of love and happiness and May u spread the same around as u always do ! Waheguru Mehar my lovelies @poonamrikhi6 bahot mubarak aunty and waiting to hug u"

Badshah and Isha Rikhi are yet to officially share the news of their wedding with their fans.



Badshah was earlier married to Jasmine Masih. The couple separated and finalised their divorce in 2020. They have a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, who was born in January 2017.



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