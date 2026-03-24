Who Is Isha Rikhi, The Punjabi Actor Who Married Badshah

Rapper-singer Badshah has sparked a massive buzz online after pictures from his alleged wedding with Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi surfaced on social media.

While the couple hasn't officially confirmed the news yet, reports suggest they got married in an intimate ceremony.

Amid this, fans are curious to know more about Isha Rikhi.

Who Is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is a Chandigarh-based model-turned-actor who has primarily worked in the Punjabi film industry. According to Hindustan Times, she first gained attention with her appearance in the hit Punjabi film Jatt and Juliet and went on to make her official acting debut in 2013 with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, starring alongside Sippy Gill.

Over the years, she has featured in several Punjabi films, including Happy Go Lucky, What the Jatt!! and more.

Isha also stepped into Bollywood with Nawabzaade, where she starred alongside Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak, while Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Badshah made special appearances.

Wedding Photos With Badshah Go Viral

Speculation around Isha Rikhi and Badshah's wedding intensified after her mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared a series of pictures on Instagram. The images appeared to show the couple performing traditional wedding rituals, including exchanging varmala, in the presence of close family members.

Poonam Rikhi captioned the post, "God bless you @isharikhi @badboyshah," further fuelling rumours about the couple's big day.

Adding to the excitement, Pooja Singh Gujral, who referred to Isha as her sister, also shared an emotional note that read, "My heart is full of happiness and tears (Khushi ke aansoon of course) My beautiful sister @isharikhi becomes the most beautiful bride of our very handsome and loving @badboyshah bhaji . I have waited for us to celebrate ur love and happiness and am short of words to actually express my immense happiness. May u both have a life full of love and happiness and May u spread the same around as u always do ! Waheguru Mehar my lovelies @poonamrikhi6 bahot mubarak aunty and waiting to hug u"

Reports suggest that Badshah and Isha had been dating for around four years before taking this step.

This marks a new chapter in the rapper's personal life, years after his divorce from Jasmine Masih in 2020, with whom he shares a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.

ALSO READ: Badshah Marries Punjabi Actress Isha Rikhi In Intimate Wedding Ceremony