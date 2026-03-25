Badshah's Relationship Timeline: From First Marriage, To Divorce, And Second Wedding

Rapper-singer Badshah has entered a new chapter in his personal life. Wedding photographs of Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi recently surfaced on social media, sparking widespread speculation. NDTV has confirmed that the two have indeed got married.

Wedding With Isha Rikhi

Speculation around Badshah's wedding gained momentum on Tuesday after Isha Rikhi's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared a series of pictures on Instagram that appeared to hint at the couple's wedding. The pics showed Badshah and Isha taking part in traditional wedding rituals in the presence of close family members.

According to reports, Badshah and Isha first met at a common friend's party. They grew closer over time and eventually began dating. Badshah married Isha Rikhi nearly six years after his separation from his first wife.

First Marriage With Jasmine Masih

Badshah was earlier married to Jasmine Masih. They got married in 2012. The two were married for eight years before finalising their divorce in 2020. They are co-parents to a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.

The couple welcomed their daughter in 2017. However, the marriage later ran into difficulties. Badshah has spoken openly about the reasons behind their separation in interviews.

Earlier, speaking to Lallantop, Badshah said, "I loved her with all my heart." He added, "We met on the internet, on Facebook. Then we met at a friend's party in Chandigarh. After dating for 1.5 years, we got married."

The singer said his parents did not oppose the marriage but had raised concerns early on. He recalled being asked, "Are you sure? Since she was born and brought up in London, it might create problems."

Badshah later explained that those concerns proved true. He said Jasmine struggled to adjust to Indian culture, which placed strain on their relationship. According to the rapper, the situation became difficult despite efforts from both sides to make the marriage work.

"She could not adjust to the culture and it got really messy. But we tried our best in that relationship," he said.

Badshah has also stated that the decision to separate was made with their child's best interests in mind. Speaking on the podcast Prakhar ke Pravachan, he said, "We separated because it was not healthy for our child. I get to meet my child but not that often, as she lives in London."

Badshah and Jasmine officially divorced in 2020.

What Now

In the photos and clips shared online, Badshah and Isha can be seen dressed in traditional wedding attire as they exchange varmala, offering an intimate glimpse into what appears to be a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi are yet to officially share the news of their wedding with their fans.



Also Read: Badshah Marries Punjabi Actress Isha Rikhi In Intimate Wedding Ceremony