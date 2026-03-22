US-Israel-Iran War: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense said three ballistic missiles had been detected around the capital, Riyadh. Early Sunday morning, the Saudi Civil Defense issued a warning, before cancelling it seven minutes later after determining the danger had passed.
"One missile was intercepted, while the other two fell in an uninhabited area," a spokesperson for the ministry posted on social media.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz - the chokepoint that carries around a fifth of the world's oil supply - for shipping traffic. Trump set a 48-hour deadline for Tehran to "fully reopen" the Hormuz from the "exact point in time". He posted the Truth at 5:14 am (IST), giving Tehran time till Tuesday morning.
Here Are The LIVE Updates Of The US-Israel-Iran War:
US-Israel-Iran War: Israel Strikes Tehran Facility Used For Making Nuclear Components
The Israeli military said Saturday that its forces had struck a facility embedded within a Tehran university that was allegedly being used to develop components for nuclear weapons.
"The Malek-Ashtar University facility was utilised by the Iranian terror regime's military industries and ballistic missiles array to develop nuclear weapon components and weapons," the military said.
"The Malek-Ashtar University was subordinate to the Iranian Defence Ministry, and is sanctioned internationally due to its activities and efforts over the years to advance the Iranian nuclear program and to develop ballistic missiles," the military added.
G7 Demands 'Immediate And Unconditional' Halt To Iran Attacks
Top envoys for the Group of Seven advanced economies and the European Union on Saturday urged an "immediate and unconditional" end to Iran attacks against allies in the Middle East.
"We call for the immediate and unconditional cessation of all attacks by the Iranian regime," the foreign ministers for Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States as well as the EU foreign policy chief said in a joint statement.
They expressed "support to our partners in the region in the face of the unjustifiable attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies".
"We support the right of the countries unjustifiably attacked by Iran or by Iranian proxies to defend their territories and protect their citizens," it added.
UN Nuclear Watchdog Urges 'Military Restraint' After Attack On Israeli Town With Nuclear Facility
The UN nuclear watchdog on Saturday issued a call for "maximum military restraint" after Israel said an Iranian missile struck the southern town of Dimona, home to a nuclear facility.
"The IAEA is aware of reports of an incident in the city of Dimona, Israel, involving a missile impact and has not received any indication of damage to the nuclear research center Negev," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a post on X.
"Information from regional States indicates that no abnormal radiation levels have been detected," it added.
(AFP)
US-Israel-Iran War: Israel Strikes Central Tehran After Attack On Dimona, Arad
The Israeli military said its forces launched a wave of strikes on Tehran early Sunday, hours after Iranian missile fire hit two cities in southern Israel - Dimona, Arad.
A brief statement said Israeli forces were "currently conducting strikes on Iranian terror regime targets in the heart of Tehran".
'Fireball From Sky': Videos Show Chaos As Missiles Strike Israel's Dimona
Videos showed a massive ball of fire hurtling from the sky before falling on Israel's Dimona and Arad cities, as Iran launched missile strikes on the southern region in retaliation for the targeting of its Natanz nuclear enrichment site.
Several buildings were reduced to rubble and dust in the strikes on Saturday night, assuming significance as Dimona lies barely 20 kilometres away from Israel's main nuclear research center.
In Tit-For-Tat Move, Iran Targets Israeli Nuclear Facility, Over 100 Injured
Iran launched a missile strike on Israeli towns of Dimona, home to a nuclear facility, and Arad, injuring over 100 people, in what is being called a retaliatory move by Tehran for strikes on its nuclear site at Natanz on Saturday.
Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center in Dimona was reportedly on Iran's target in a tit-for-tat move. The two direct hits tore open the fronts of residential buildings and carved craters into the ground, news agency AFP reported.
In both Dimona and Arad, interceptors were launched that "failed to hit the threats, resulting in two direct hits by ballistic missiles with warheads weighing hundreds of kilograms," AFP reported quoting firefighters.
US-Israel-Iran War: Trump's Warning To Iran
"If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" US President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social.
US-Israel-Iran War: 'Open Hormuz Or Will Destroy Power Plants': Trump Warns Iran, Tehran Responds
US President Donald Trump has threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz - the chokepoint that carries around a fifth of the world's oil supply - for shipping traffic. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, set a 48-hour deadline for Tehran to "fully reopen" the Hormuz from the "exact point in time".
He posted the Truth at 5:14 am (IST), giving Tehran time till Tuesday morning.
Responding to Trump's ultimatum, the Iranian military threatened to target all energy, technology, and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US in the region.
"Following previous warnings, if Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure is violated by the enemy, all energy, information technology, and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted," the Iranian military's operational command Khatam Al-Anbiya said, reported news agency AFP.
US-Israel-Iran War: Projectile Explodes Near Vessel In Gulf
A projectile caused an explosion near a bulk carrier off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, a British maritime monitor said on Sunday, noting there were no injuries reported.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received a report of an incident 15 nautical miles (28 kilometres) north of Sharjah that a "Bulk Carrier reported an explosion from an unknown projectile in close proximity to the vessel".
"All crew are reported safe," it added.
(AFP)
Iran War Live Updates: Saudi Arabia Reports 3 Ballistic Missiles Targeted Riyadh Area
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense said Sunday three ballistic missiles had been detected around the capital.
"One missile was intercepted, while the other two fell in an uninhabited area," a spokesperson for the ministry posted on social media.
Early Sunday morning, the Saudi Civil Defense issued a warning, before cancelling it seven minutes later after determining the danger had passed.
(AFP)