US-Israel-Iran War: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense said three ballistic missiles had been detected around the capital, Riyadh. Early Sunday morning, the Saudi Civil Defense issued a warning, before cancelling it seven minutes later after determining the danger had passed.

"One missile was intercepted, while the other two fell in an uninhabited area," a spokesperson for the ministry posted on social media.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz - the chokepoint that carries around a fifth of the world's oil supply - for shipping traffic. Trump set a 48-hour deadline for Tehran to "fully reopen" the Hormuz from the "exact point in time". He posted the Truth at 5:14 am (IST), giving Tehran time till Tuesday morning.

Here Are The LIVE Updates Of The US-Israel-Iran War: