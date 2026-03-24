Iran Warns Israel Of "Heavy" Attacks If They Hit Civilians In Lebanon, Gaza

Iran's Revolutionary Guards, on the 25th day of the Iran war, threatened to conduct "heavy" missile and drone attacks on Israel if they continue to attack civilians in Lebanon and Gaza.

"We warned the criminal army of the Israeli regime: if the crimes against Lebanese and Palestinian civilians continue, the positions of the enemy forces in the north-occupied Palestine and the Gaza Strip will be subjected to heavy missile and drone attacks by the revolutionary guards," the Guards said in a statement on Tuesday.

A strike on a residential apartment southeast of the Lebanese capital killed at least three people, including a 3-year-old girl, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. Another five people were killed in the south. Authorities say Israeli strikes have killed more than 1,000 people in Lebanon and displaced more than 1 million.

The strike came without warning and hit an area outside Beirut's southern suburbs, where the Israeli military had previously issued evacuation notices.

Footage circulating online showed at least one apartment in a building engulfed in flames.

Also early Tuesday, Israeli strikes hit several areas in southern Lebanon, including a gas station belonging to the Amana company in Rashidieh, near the port city of Tyre, sending a large plume of fire into the air.

Iran is at war with Israel and the United States, while Israel is also battling Tehran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Trump Claims "Very Good" Talks With Iran

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced he had shelved plans to attack Iran's power plants in a stunning about-turn, sparked by what he said were "very good" talks with unidentified Iranian officials to bring an end to the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he had spoken with Trump and that the US president believed the countries' military gains in Iran could be converted into a negotiated agreement that protected Israel's interests.

"President Trump believes there is a chance to leverage the tremendous achievements of the (Israeli military) and the US military in order to realise the war's objectives in an agreement -- an agreement that will safeguard our vital interests," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

Iran's death count has surpassed 1,500, its Health Ministry has said. In Israel, 15 people have been killed by Iranian strikes. At least 13 US military members have been killed, along with more than a dozen civilians in the occupied West Bank and Gulf Arab states.

(With inputs from agencies)