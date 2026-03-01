US In Negotiations With Iran "Right Now", Tehran Badly Wants Deal: Trump

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States was talking to "the right people" in Iran in order to reach an agreement to end hostilities, adding that the Iranians want to reach a deal very badly.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said "we're in negotiations right now" over Iran but would not provide details, particularly on whether US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner planned talks this week.

Pakistan has said it is willing to host talks between the United States and Iran.

"We're actually talking to the right people and they want to make a deal so badly, you have no idea how badly they want to make a deal," Trump said of the Iranians.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)