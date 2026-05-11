PM Modi's WFH Appeal Sparks Debate: Is Corporate India Ready Again?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for employees to work from home as a fuel‑saving measure amid disruptions caused by the Iran conflict has triggered a wide debate in India's corporate sector. Questions are being raised about preparedness, feasibility, and whether the country can once again adapt to a Covid‑era style transition.

Some voices argue that a statement from the Prime Minister cannot be taken lightly and may signal the possibility of an official directive, if the situation worsens. With peace talks showing little progress and the conflict stretching on, concerns are growing that prolonged instability could further strain global oil supplies-making remote work not just an option, but a necessity.

PM's message was simple: cut unnecessary travel, use less fuel, and return to virtual meetings where possible. However, the question many are now asking: Can corporate India go back to Covid-like work patterns if needed? Are organisations ready?

For many employees, the answer appears to be yes.

Shruti Pal, a Mumbai-based communications professional, says work today is less about location and more about outcomes. "The Prime Minister's appeal has sparked a much-needed conversation around flexibility, productivity, and wellbeing. If organisations can balance business priorities with employee needs, hybrid and remote work can continue to make sense."

Echoing Shruti, Abhishek T, who works at a telecom company in Gurugram, said the timing is right. "Remote and hybrid work are already becoming more accepted. From an operational standpoint, I believe our office is reasonably prepared to adapt, though there may be some coordination challenges initially. Personally, I'm confident I can manage my work remotely while maintaining productivity and timelines."

Employers, too, see this as more than just a temporary adjustment.

Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, says the discussion is no longer about convenience. "It's about creating a resilient and productive workforce. Remote work and hybrid models improve mental wellbeing, replenish resources, and increase accountability. When paired with responsibility, WFH delivers sustainable outcomes for both companies and employees."

Nikhar Arora, CEO of Mentoria and BOTS.AI, points out that productivity is no longer tied to physical presence. "Employees have experienced relief from commuting stress and have found better work-life balance. Employers have seen improved outcomes. Work should be measured by results, not time spent at a desk."

From an HR lens, the shift is even more significant.

Yogish Arora, former VP HR at ING Investment Management and CEO of HR Anexi, says flexible work policies are closely linked to employee wellness and engagement. "WFH improves time management, reduces daily stress, and energises employees. Future workplace models will be centred around trust and flexibility, not rigid work design."

Some leaders believe this moment can be turned into a strategic advantage.

Dipal Dutta, CEO at RedoQ, calls it an opportunity to make remote work part of a national energy strategy. "A 'Hybrid 2.0' model with digital-first habits can reduce fuel consumption while improving morale and retention. Companies can adopt satellite hubs and outcome-based performance without sacrificing collaboration."

However, not everyone believes this can be applied uniformly.

Balasubramanian A, Senior Vice President at TeamLease Services, says readiness is role-specific. "Employers are more open to WFH today, but the shift is nuanced. Organisations will enable remote work where it drives outcomes, not as a blanket policy. This will evolve into a structured, role-based approach."

Anil Agarwal, Founder of InCruiter, also offers a word of caution. "Readiness varies sharply across sectors. Tech firms can pivot quickly. SMEs and manufacturing cannot. Remote work needs trust, technology, and process discipline. Many employers still lack this infrastructure."

What PM Modi Said

Speaking in Secunderabad after inaugurating projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore in Telangana, the Prime Minister urged Indians to bring back habits last seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We must prioritise work from home, online conferences, and virtual meetings again," he said. Unlike the pandemic years, this appeal was framed as an economic and national-interest measure. PM Modi directly linked reduced commuting with lower fuel consumption and reduced dependence on imported petroleum.

He also urged people to use metros and public transport wherever possible, and adopt carpooling when private vehicles are necessary.

"In this time of global crisis, we have to make a resolution keeping duty paramount," he said. "A big resolution is to use petrol and diesel sparingly."

The message has landed. Now, corporate India must decide how far it can go.