"Trump Doesn't Bluff, Prepared To Unleash Hell": US Warns Iran On Negotiations

US President Donald Trump is ready to "unleash hell" on Iran if it does not accept a deal to end the war in the Middle East, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing. She said that Trump does not "bluff" and Iran should not miscalculate the current situation.

"If Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily and will continue to be, President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before," Leavitt said.

"President Trump does not bluff and he is prepared to unleash hell. Iran should not miscalculate again", she added.

She reiterated that the US continues to "decimate" Iran's military capabilities, claiming that this is the largest elimination of a navy in three weeks since World War Two. Leavitt also said that Operation Epic Fury has been a "resounding military triumph".

Speaking about US troops being deployed in Iran, she said that Trump would not seek authorisation from the Congress because the country is currently in "major combat operations in Iran".