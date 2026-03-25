Iran Rejects US Proposal On Ending War, Lays Down 5 Conditions: Report

Iran has rejected the United States' proposal to end the war and said that it will "end the war" on its own terms. A senior Iranian official with knowledge about the details of the proposal spoke to Press TV and called Washington's proposal "excessive".

"Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met," the official said. Iran intends to continue with its defence against the US and has vowed to inflict "heavy blows" till its conditions are fulfilled.

The official highlighted how the US deceived Iran during negotiations twice in the past and said that in both cases Washington did not have any genuine intention of engaging in meaningful dialogue. Citing the two instances of military aggression against the country, Tehran said that it has responded negatively to the latest overture.

A person holds a sign supporting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump during a gathering of Iranian community members showing support for Israel and the United States, outside the Consulate General of Israel in Los Angeles, on March 5, 2026.

Photo Credit: AFP

The Islamic Republic laid out five conditions under which Iran would consider ending the war.

A complete end to the US and Israel's "aggression and assassinations". Putting concrete safeguards in place to prevent any future military action against the Islamic Republic. Clear and guaranteed compensation for losses and damages caused by the war. Ending the war on all fronts and for every resistance group active across the region. Iran maintains that its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz is a longstanding legal right, one that guarantees the other party's commitments and must be formally recognised.

These conditions are in addition to those proposed to the US during the second round of talks in Geneva, days before America and Israel launched strikes on February 28, killing the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top-ranking military and government officials.

Iran noted that the ceasefire will depend on whether the conditions are accepted.

"No negotiations will be held prior to that," the official stated.

Inside The US Proposal

Earlier, two officials from Pakistan described the 15-point US proposal broadly, saying it addressed sanctions relief, a rollback of Iran's nuclear programme, limits on missiles and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil is shipped.

An Egyptian official involved in the mediation efforts said the proposal also includes restrictions on Iran's support for armed groups. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet released, according to news agency Associated Press.

Iran's attacks on regional energy infrastructure along with its restrictions on the strait have sent oil prices skyrocketing and sparked fears of a global energy crisis, in turn putting pressure on the US to find a way to end the chokehold and calm markets.

A big driver of the spike in the oil price has been Iran's stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has allowed a small number of ships through the strait but has said no ships from the US, Israel or countries seen as linked to them can pass.

Iran's death count has passed 1,500, its Health Ministry has said. Israel says 20 people have died in the war, including two soldiers in Lebanon. At least 13 US military members have been killed, along with more than a dozen civilians in the occupied West Bank and Gulf Arab states.