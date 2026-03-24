Iran Names Mohammad Zolghadr Security Chief After Ali Larijani's Death

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr has been appointed as the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council on Tuesday after Ali Larijani was killed in a strike last week.

Zolghadr was a former Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander. He had been serving as the secretary of Iran's Expediency Council.

Trump Raises Hopes For War To End

Hopes rose that the Iran war could begin winding down as US President Donald Trump said that his government was holding productive talks with Tehran, but fighting showed no signs of slowing, and Iran denied there were talks.

Trump extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, saying the US will hold off striking Iranian power plants for five more days to allow US envoys to hold talks with a "respected" Iranian leader.

Iranian officials said that Trump had backed down "following Iran's firm warning".