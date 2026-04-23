On Camera, 'Red Liquid' Thrown On Iran's Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi In Berlin

Iran's exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, son of the ousted Shah, was attacked with a red liquid as he left a building in Berlin on Thursday.

In the attack which was captured on camera, Pahlavi was walking on a pavement with his security team when a man walking behind him carrying a backpack threw a red liquid on him, believed to be tomato juice.

However, the 65-year-old appeared unfazed by it. The red liquid covered the back of his head, neck and blazer. Security personnel rushed to detain the attacker.

An Iranian demonstrator threw tomato sauce at Reza Pahlavi during an appearance in Berlin, Germany. pic.twitter.com/jBpoyvAOIX — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 23, 2026

Pahlavi Criticises US-Iran Ceasefire

Pahlavi had just left a news briefing where he criticised the ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

As per Politico, Pahlavi told reporters in Berlin, "If your governments continue to focus only on somehow maintaining the status quo, you're neither helping us liberate ourselves, nor are you truly addressing the concerns that you will have down the line. It should be the prerogative of democratic governments not to be dictated [to] by a bunch of thugs and terrorists."

The publication also reported that the exiled prince called on EU leaders to apply more pressure on the regime in Tehran.

"There are a lot of things that Europe can do that it hasn't... Nothing has been done by putting more pressure on the regime to stop executions. Nothing has been done to force them to release political prisoners," he said.

Ahead of his visit to Germany, on Wednesday evening, Pahlavi had said in a post on X that he was visiting Berlin to be the "voice" for Iranians who "continue to fight for their freedom".

"Diplomacy Has Been Given Enough Chance" Says Pahlavi

Pahlavi, who was not invited to meet with any government representatives during his visit to Berlin, argued Thursday that the ceasefire agreement assumes the Iranian government's behavior will change and "you're going to deal with people who all of a sudden have become pragmatists."

"I don't see that happening," he said. "I'm not saying that diplomacy should not be given a chance, but I think diplomacy has been given enough chance."

Pahlavi is jockeying for a return to power should the Shiite theocracy fall and has supported the U.S.-Israeli military intervention in the Middle East.

Iran's former shah was so widely hated that millions took to the streets in 1979 to force him from power. Nevertheless, Pahlavi is trying to position himself as a player in his country's future, though it's unclear how much support he has in Iran after he has been in exile for nearly 50 years.

