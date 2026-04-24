Amid US Talks Buzz, Iran Foreign Minister Confirms "Timely Tour" Of Pak

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that he was heading to Pakistan, Oman and Russia on a "timely tour" that focused on "bilateral matters and regional developments". The visit comes as the world has been waiting for a second round of ceasefire negotiations between the United States and Iran.

"Embarking on timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow. Purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments. Our neighbors are our priority", he wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, two Pakistani officials told the Associated Press that Aragchi would be heading to Islamabad on Friday with a small delegation.

Multiple Pakistani media reports said that a US logistics and security team is already present in Islamabad.

Once the Iranian delegation arrives here and works out the framework of talks with the US technical team, then the high-powered US delegation would likely arrive here on Saturday night, a senior official of the Shehbaz Sharif government told news agency PTI.

Embarking on timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow.



Purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments.



Our neighbors are our priority. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 24, 2026

There is a "high likelihood of a breakthrough" in the ceasefire talks that Pakistan has been trying to restart between the United States and Iran, according to reports.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday that Iran had a chance to make a "good deal, a wise deal". He said that the US has "all the time in the world" and is not anxious for a ceasefire deal.

Earlier today, Araghchi and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar spoke about regional developments and the US-Iran ceasefire.

The first round of US-Iran talks held on April 11 and 12 failed to produce a breakthrough, prompting a flurry of diplomatic efforts by host Pakistan to cool tensions and revive hopes for another round of dialogue.

