Trump Sending 2 Key Officials To Pak For Talks With Iran: Report

US President Donald Trump is sending special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and special envoy for Peace, Jared Kushner to Pakistan for talks with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, CNN reported on Friday.

US Vice President JD Vance is on standby to travel to Islamabad if negotiations show progress, but he is currently not planning to attend the talks.

However, the Iranians have not confirmed if they are going to meet with the US delegation.

Earlier today, Araghchi said that he was heading to Pakistan, Oman and Russia on a "timely tour" that focused on "bilateral matters and regional developments".

Vance, Witkoff and Kushner were scheduled to travel to Islamabad on Tuesday, but the White House said the delegation's "trip to Pakistan will not be happening today (Tuesday)".

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday that Iran had a chance to make a "good deal, a wise deal". He said that the US has "all the time in the world" and is not anxious for a ceasefire deal.

Earlier today, Araghchi and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar spoke about regional developments and the US-Iran ceasefire.

"Both sides exchanged views on regional developments, the ceasefire, and ongoing diplomatic efforts being pursued by Islamabad in the context of US-Iran engagement," the statement read.