'US Not At War With Iran': Team Trump's Big Claim As 60-Day Clock Stops Today

The Donald Trump administration is saying that the United States is "not at war" with Iran, even as the ongoing deadlock in the Middle East conflict continues to weigh on markets across all regions, pushing oil prices to an historic high. The remarks from Team Trump came as the legal deadline requiring congressional approval for military action approaches. They believe that a ceasefire with Iran effectively "pauses" the legal deadline requiring congressional approval for military action.

When US House Speaker Mike Johnson was asked about the 60-day deadline, he replied, "We are not at war."

"I don't think we have an active, kinetic military bombing, firing or anything like that. Right now, we are trying to broker a peace," Johnson told NBC News.

"I would be very reluctant to get in front of the administration in the midst of these very sensitive negotiations, so we'll have to see how that plays out," he added.

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What Pete Hegseth Said

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth also told lawmakers that he believes the ceasefire with Iran "pauses" a 60-day clock on congressional authorisation for war. Hegseth made the remarks when asked by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine at a congressional hearing about whether the Trump administration would seek authorisation from Congress for the war with Iran on the 60-day mark of the war -- which is on May 1-- as required by law.

"Ultimately, I would defer to the White House and White House counsel on that. However, we are in a ceasefire right now, which, in our understanding, means the 60-day clock pauses or stops in a ceasefire," Hegseth said.

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The May 1 Deadline

The war started on February 28 after Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior commanders, and civilians. Iran retaliated by bombing Israel and US bases in the neighbouring Gulf nations. It also blocked a major commercial shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump notified Congress of the military campaign against Iran on March 2, making May 1 the 60-day milestone at which point the US War Powers Act requires the president to start winding down a war unless he receives congressional authorisation, according to media reports.

With no such approval in place, the deadline sets up a direct constitutional clash between the White House and Congress.

ALSO READ: Israel Unhappy, Says US Kept It In Dark On Ceasefire Deal With Iran Until End

Democrats Disagree

Democrats say the president is already on shaky legal ground -- and will be in clear violation once the threshold passes.

Democratic Senator Kaine objected to Hegseth's claim and said. "I do not believe the statute would support that."

"I think the 60 days runs (out) maybe tomorrow, and that's going to pose a really important legal question for the administration there."

ALSO READ: When The Clock Runs Out: A Wargamer's Guide To The Next 10 Days In Iran

What's Next?

Despite mounting pressure, efforts to block the war face steep odds. Even if a resolution passes the Senate, it would still need approval from the Republican-controlled House and could be vetoed by Trump.

The War Powers Act has rarely succeeded in limiting presidential war-making, with courts generally reluctant to intervene and disputes typically left to the political arena. But Democrats remained hopeful of reining Trump in.

"Some of my colleagues have indicated that the War Powers Act's 60-day mark is the moment they may join our efforts to bring this war to its conclusion. That time has come," said Senator Adam Schiff, who introduced Thursday's failed resolution.

"After two months of war, thirteen service members' lives lost, and billions of dollars squandered, it is time we recognized that the price we have paid is already too high."