Israel Unhappy, Says US Kept It In Dark On Ceasefire Deal With Iran Until End

Israel is unhappy with the US-Iran ceasefire deal because it was excluded from the talks, and finalising it happened without its consultation, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire - with 90 minutes on Donald Trump's "a whole civilisation will die tonight" clock - early Wednesday, as part of which Iran agreed to re-open the Strait of Hormuz, potentially restoring global energy supplies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly shown support for the United States' decision for a ceasefire with Iran but said that it does not include Lebanon.

"Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region," Netanyahu wrote on X.

However, in a separate post, he stated, "The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shares by the US, Israel and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations. The two-weeks ceasefire does not include Lebanon."

Israel continued military operations in Lebanon and against Hezbollah, killing 89 and wounding 722, which has prompted protests from Iran.

Now, Iran has threatened to withdraw from the ceasefire with the US if Israel continues to attack Lebanon.

While the ceasefire initially promised the reopening of the vital waterway, Iranian media reported that tanker passage was suspended following Israel's strikes in Lebanon.

Trump, earlier today, backed Israel's ongoing military operation in Lebanon, stating that Hezbollah "was not included" in the recent ceasefire deal between Washington and Tehran, which halted the conflict in West Asia for two weeks.

Speaking to PBS News, when asked about Lebanon still being targeted despite the ceasefire announcement, Trump said, "Yeah, they were not included in the deal."

When pressed on why Israeli military action in Lebanon was excluded from the deal, Trump replied, "Because of Hezbollah. They were not included in the deal. That'll get taken care of too. It's alright."

Asked if he was okay with Israeli forces continuing strikes in Lebanon, Trump told PBS News, "It's part of the deal - everyone knows that. That's a separate skirmish."