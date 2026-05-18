Video: Anchor Fires AK-47 On Live TV As Iran Gives Weapon Training To Civilians

Iran seems to have started training its civilians about handling rifles amid escalating fears of imminent US-Israeli strikes following US President Donald Trump's renewed threats. Over the past few days, pictures and videos emerging from Tehran show the appearance of public gun kiosks, where civilians are being offered basic lessons in using weapons -- a sign of how the Iranian authorities are readying people for a possible ground invasion by US troops.

Clippings from Iranian state television have drawn attention for broadcasting segments teaching viewers how to handle a rifle. In a viral clip, Hossein Hosseini, an anchor on the state-run Ofogh channel, fired his rifle into the studio ceiling during a live proceeding. He did this during a segment where he received a lesson on handling arms from a masked member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In another viral clip, Mobina Nasiri, a Channel 3 presenter, addressed viewers while holding an assault rifle with both hands. "They sent me a weapon from Vanak Square so that I too, like all of you people, can learn how to use it," she told viewers.

"Through this broadcast, I announce that I am ready to sacrifice my life for my country," she added.

According to an Al Jazeera report, defence training sessions on light weapons were organised for civilians at mosques in several cities.

Photo Credit: AFP

The state television reportedly aired clips of these sessions, saying they were part of 'public readiness to defend the country'. According to a CNN report, Ofogh News aired a shooting instruction programme from May 15 to 16 (local time).

Photo Credit: AFP

The US Threat

The reports of civilian training sessions coincide with Trump's fresh warning to Iran, threatening renewed military action as the fragile ceasefire hangs by a threat. On Sunday, Iran said it had to move quickly towards a peace deal or "there won't be anything left of them."

"For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!"

The New York Times (NYT) also recently reported that the US Department of Defence was preparing for the possibility of resuming airstrikes on Iran. Citing anonymous officials from the Middle East, the report said the United States and Israel are considering resuming attacks and have begun intensive preparations.