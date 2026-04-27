'One Equals Four': Iran's Big Warning To Gulf Nations After Trump's Threats

Iran has warned neighbouring Gulf nations against backing Washington amid uncertainty over the second round of peace talks with the US. Iran's vice president, Esmail Saghab Esfahani, said that Tehran's response will be fourfold if its infrastructure is targeted, including oil wells, amid the ongoing blockade at the Strait of Hormuz.

"We will respond to any act of war. If any of our infrastructure, including oil wells, becomes damaged as a result of the blockade, we ensure that quadruple of the same would happen to countries provide support to the aggressor," Esfahani said in a post on X.

"We have a different way of doing math. One oil well equals four oil wells," he added, underscoring the scale of damage Tehran intends to inflict on the US supporters.

Trump's Threat

The comments came after US President Donald Trump indicated that sustained pressure could disrupt Iran's ability to transfer oil to storage or tankers.

Last week, in a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: "Iran is collapsing financially! They want the Strait of Hormuz opened immediately -- Starving for cash! Losing 500 million dollars a day. Military and Police complaining that they are not getting paid. SOS!!! Recommended Stories."

Later, speaking to Fox News, he said that if such constraints continued, Iran's oil pipelines could reach a critical point within a few days, highlighting heightened tensions around Iran's energy infrastructure, a centre point in Washington's pressure strategy.

Ghalibaf's Cards

Iran's Parliament Speaker, MB Ghalibaf, has also responded to Trump's threat, highlighting Iran's advantage in the standoff. Ghalibaf, through a mathematical equation, explained that Iran's supply equates to demand by the US.

In a post on X, he said, "They brag about the cards. Let's see: Supply Cards = Demand Cards. SOH (partly played)+BEM(unplayed)+Pipelines(unplayed)= Inv Release (played)+Demand Destruction (partly played)+More Price Adj (to come)."

He added, "Add summer vacation to the right unless they want to cancel it for the US!"

In Galibaf's post, SOH refers to the Strait of Hormuz. BEM refers to Bab el-Mandeb. He explained that Iran held the 'supply cards', that is, tools to disrupt global oil supply. The Strait of Hormuz is partly threatened, while the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and pipelines remain unused.

Ghalibaf said that the US holds cards to respond to these disruptions. The US lets the inventory release and 'destroys' the demand for oil by letting prices rise.

In the end, he noted that the summer is peak season for oil demand. If the Strait of Hormuz remains closed even then, the gas prices in the US will go through the roof. This would happen right before midterms, raising Trump's fears of a blue wave.



