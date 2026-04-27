Iran Again Takes Dig At Trump As "Little Orange Man" Stuck In Strait Of Hormuz

A social media post by Iran Embassy in Malaysia has drawn attention online after it used sharp language and a viral video to send a message about the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iran Embassy in Malaysia shared a post on its X handle, writing "Get straight out of Hormuz, Little orange man!" In the post, it referred to US President Donald Trump as "Orange Man."

Watch Video Here:

Get straight out of Hormuz,

Little orange man! pic.twitter.com/fD34VsXrhL — Iran Embassy In Malaysia (@iraninmalaysia) April 27, 2026

Along with the message, the embassy shared a video that is now circulating widely on social media. The clip features a rap song titled "Little Orange Man" playing in the background. In the video, a bird flying over the ocean delivers an oil treasure map to a ship captain portrayed as Donald Trump. He and other US soldiers are shown dressed as pirates, celebrating aboard a ship and attempting to enter the Strait of Hormuz.

The video then shows the route being closed by Iran, leaving Trump stranded in the middle of the ocean.

Recently, Iran has released a Lego-style diss track video mocking US President Donald Trump after the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting incident in Washington.

The animated clip, widely shared on social media, uses a satirical song format and targets Trump's leadership and security handling of the event. The clip shows scenes where security is seen taking control of the situation.