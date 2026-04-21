Will Pak Talks Happen? Iran Says "No Plans" To Attend, Vance Puts Trip On Hold

US Vice President JD Vance's trip to Islamabad for peace talks with Iran has been put on hold after Tehran failed to respond to the US "negotiating positions", according to a report by The New York Times. Vance was still in Washington on Tuesday to participate in meetings, the White House said.

"Additional policy meetings are taking place at the White House in which the vice president will participate," an official said in a brief statement sent to AFP. Vance was scheduled to depart on Tuesday morning.

Senior US officials are continuing consultations to determine the course of action ahead of the ceasefire deadline, with Vance expected to be part of those discussions.

Moreover, US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, are en route from Miami to Washington amid uncertainty around talks in Islamabad.