Trump May Resume War With Iran If US Troops Are Killed: Report

US President Donald Trump has privately told aides that he would consider ending the ceasefire with Iran if Tehran kills American troops, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials. For now, however, the ceasefire remains in place despite a series of clashes between the two sides.

The latest fighting has raised concerns about the durability of the ceasefire, which came into effect in early April. This week saw some of the most intense exchanges so far, with Iran launching missiles and drones at US bases in the region as well as Kuwait's international airport, which left one Indian dead.

Despite the violence, Trump appears reluctant to return to a full-scale conflict. Officials said the president may be willing to tolerate limited flare-ups rather than risk a wider war in the Middle East.

Tensions have also remained high around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route for global trade and energy supplies. Iran has restricted movement through the waterway, while the US has maintained a blockade on Iranian ports, disrupting shipping and energy markets.

Ceasefire Collapse Or "Moderate" Shooting?

Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the recent military exchanges as defensive responses rather than a collapse of the ceasefire.

"They are happening in response to an Iranian action," Rubio said during a House hearing on Wednesday. "If they don't shoot at those ships, we don't shoot, but we have to respond."

Even so, repeated attacks have increased pressure on the White House and raised questions about whether the ceasefire can hold over the long term.

Trump has repeatedly said that a broader agreement with Iran is close. The proposed deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, end Iran's nuclear activities and eliminate its stockpile of enriched uranium.

At the same time, the president has indicated that negotiations may take time. In an interview published Wednesday, he suggested the US blockade could continue until Labour Day, though he said that outcome was not certain.

Trump has also sought to prevent other regional conflicts from derailing diplomatic efforts. He recently pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to abandon plans for a military offensive in Lebanon, fearing it could undermine progress.

The administration had initially said the conflict, which began on February 28, would last no more than six weeks and would focus on eliminating Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, Trump downplayed the latest clashes.

"In that part of the world, ceasefire is when you're shooting in a more moderate manner," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Where Do US-Iran Peace Talks Stand

He added that peace talks were still moving forward.

"It takes two to tango. We hit them very hard on something else and so they were responding," he said.

A White House official said Trump still prefers a diplomatic solution to Iran's nuclear programme but remains firm on his red lines.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, warned that Israeli strikes on Beirut could reignite a wider regional war. He also linked developments in Lebanon to the future of the US-Iran ceasefire.

Behind the scenes, both sides remain divided over the path to a final agreement. Trump is weighing whether to accept a deal that falls short of his original demands or continue pushing for tougher terms.

For weeks, US and Iranian officials have been discussing a memorandum of understanding that would lay out a framework for negotiations over roughly 60 days.

Trump rejected Iran's latest proposal last Friday, telling aides that Tehran must make major concessions before receiving any benefits. According to officials, he insisted Iran should not be rewarded while key issues remain unresolved.

Iran, however, maintains that talks on its nuclear programme can move forward only if the US first unfreezes Iranian assets or provides some other form of economic relief.

