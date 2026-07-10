'Agreed To Continue Talks, But Ceasefire Over': Trump's Mixed Iran Message

Two days after US President Donald Trump said that the interim memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran was "over", he reiterated that the ceasefire between both countries has ended.

Taking to Truth Social on Friday, Trump said that the United States has agreed to continue talks for peace only because Iran has asked to continue it. However, he clarified that the ceasefire stands terminated despite the ongoing talks.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue "talks." We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" he wrote on Truth Social.

On the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Ankara, Trump said that the April 8 ceasefire, which ended weeks of all-out war but has been marred by repeated lower-intensity conflict, was done, terming Iranian officials "scum" and "sick people".

The US president also said at the time that he would speak to businessman-turned-negotiator Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who have been dealing with the Iranians, but insisted it was up to Tehran to return to the table.

