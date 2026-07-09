Video: Iran Releases Footage Of Khamenei's Destroyed Home For The First Time

Iranian state media has released what it calls the first footage showing damage to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's compound in Tehran.

The unseen footage has been released to coincide with Khamenei's burial.

Khamenei was killed on the first day of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28. Along with the 86-year-old leader, many of his family members, including his 14-month-old granddaughter, were also killed in the attack. Khamenei's son and Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Ali Khamenei, was also injured in the strikes.

The images depict significant damage to the compound, highlighting the impact of the strikes.

The 35-second video shows extensive damage and debris inside the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya, the hall inside Khamenei's Tehran compound.

The footage reveals structural collapse, warped beams, and mounds of rubble resulting from the US-Israeli joint strikes that killed Khamenei. According to the reports the hall shown in the footage was used by the Iran Supreme Leader to hold crucial meetings and deliver public sermons.

The footage has been released on the day of Khamenei's burial. Ali Khamenei will be buried today in his hometown of Mashhad in northeastern Iran. This concludes a massive weeklong, multi-city funeral procession that included major ceremonies in Tehran, Qom, and the holy Shia cities of Najaf and Karbala in Iraq.

The casket lay in state at the Tehran Grand Mosalla and was processed through the streets of Tehran and Qom.

Before being returned to Iran, the coffin was transported through the Iraqi Shia holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, drawing millions of mourners

There are fears of a full-fledged war breaking out again amid renewed hostilities. The US military said on Wednesday it was launching fresh strikes on Iran aimed at keeping the critical Strait of Hormuz open to traffic, hours after President Donald Trump declared that an interim agreement to end the war was "over."

The latest round of attacks, which the United States said was launched in response to Tuesday's assault on three cargo ships transiting the strait, rattled several cities along Iran's southern coast and left some areas without power.

The latest escalation dented hopes of turning a memorandum of understanding signed on June 17 into a permanent deal to end the war. Iran said on Wednesday it had attacked US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait in response to earlier US strikes on infrastructure, themselves retaliation for the ship attacks.