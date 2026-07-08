Body Of Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Arrives In Iraq Before Procession

The coffin of Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrived in Iraq's holy city of Najaf on Tuesday, where Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and senior Iraqi officials received it ahead of funeral ceremonies and a mass public procession, Iraqi state TV reported.

The official reception at Najaf International Airport was attended by Iraqi political leaders and Shi'ite religious figures, before the coffin is carried through the city in public mourning events expected to draw large crowds on Wednesday.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also arrived in Najaf to participate in the ceremonies, joining Iraqi political leaders and Shi'ite religious figures.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)