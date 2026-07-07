Anshula Kapoor Walks Down The Aisle With Brother Arjun By Her Side: 'You Represent Mom Every Step Of The Way'

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula married Rohan Thakkar in a dreamy ceremony on July 6 at a luxury Mumbai hotel. A day after the wedding, Arjun shared some heartwarming pictures with the bride alongside an emotional note.

Arjun wrote a letter to dear “Ansh”: “You will always be mine, but now I have to let you go.

“Today you start your new journey with Rohan, and my heart, mind and soul are so, so happy seeing you smile.

“I have seen you grow up and become this wonderful woman who represents our mom every step of the way. Don't you ever worry, because she is watching over you and blessing you all the time.

“I'm always here, always got your back, and always making sure the smile never leaves.”

Arjun and Anshula Kapoor's mother Mona Shourie Kapoor died of cancer in 2012. Anshula kept her mother's picture at the place where their wedding ceremony took place.

In another viral video, Anshula is seen walking down the aisle with her brother Arjun by her side. Father Boney Kapoor also joined them, making it a picture‑perfect moment.

Anshula Kapoor shared dreamy pictures from the ceremony.

She wrote in the caption: “Of all the people. Of all the places.

Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation.

My safest place. My easiest choice.”

Background

Anshula Kapoor's wedding celebrations began on June 21 with a Mata Ki Chowki hosted by Rohan's family. Family members Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor attended the festivities in their traditional best. Pictures and videos from the celebrations flooded social media.

Sharing an inside video, Anshula wrote, “An evening filled with Devi's blessings, love, and enough dancing to last us until the wedding.”

Over the weekend, Anshula had a stunning mehendi and chooda ceremony.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar met on a dating app. Last July, Rohan proposed to his ladylove in the picturesque setting of Central Park in New York City.

The couple held an engagement party in Mumbai in October last year.

The glittering ceremony was attended by close friends and family, including Anshula's brother Arjun Kapoor and sisters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor. Shanaya, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor were also part of the celebrations.

Also Read | Anshula Kapoor Sheds Happy Tears In The Arms Of Brother Arjun Kapoor At Chooda Ceremony