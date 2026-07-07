<i>Satluj</i> Row: Censor Battle, Title Change, Quiet OTT Release To Removal

After years of delays, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj finally premiered on ZEE5 on July 3. The film also features Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. However, its long-awaited release was short-lived.

Less than 48 hours later, the biopic was taken down from the streaming platform in India. The OTT platform further said it would remain unavailable "until further notice" due to "current developments."

What is Satluj about?

Satluj traces the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra, the human rights activist who exposed the alleged cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994. His investigation brought the disappearances to national attention before he disappeared in 1995. Four Punjab Police personnel were convicted for his abduction and murder in 2005 and given seven-year sentences. Two years later, the Punjab and Haryana High Court increased the punishment to life imprisonment.

Title changes

On its journey to release, the film went through three different titles. It began as Ghallughara, a word used to describe the massacres of Sikhs in 1746, 1762 and 1984. Following the initial CBFC review, the title was changed to Punjab '95. The film finally arrived on ZEE5 as Satluj with no usual promotions.

Why did the film not release in theatres?

The reason behind skipping an Indian theatrical release comes down to censorship. Production house RSVP submitted the film for certification to India's Central Board of Film Certification in late 2022. The six-month process concluded with 21 cuts and a directive to change the title from Ghallughara to Punjab '95.

RSVP challenged the decision in the Bombay High Court. Around the same time, the film was pulled from its planned gala premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

Following the High Court hearing, the film was sent back to a CBFC revising committee. This time, the number of demanded cuts rose from 21 to 127. The makers alleged that the board also asked that the name of the biographical drama's protagonist be changed. When they declined to make those changes, the film continued to face delays for years.

OTT takedown

Satluj finally released on Zee5 on July 3 in an uncut version. However, the film didn't survive long on the streaming platform either and was taken down within 48 hours of release. In a statement shared on Instagram, Zee5 thanked the viewers for their response to the film.

It read, "The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life.

The OTT giant further said they hope to bring back the film to their platform. "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity," it said.

While Zee5 has not cited any legal order or directly connected the removal to the film's long CBFC battle, the decision has renewed focus on Satluj and its fraught path to audiences.

After years of delays, an unusual censorship fight, a short-lived OTT release and now a quiet takedown, the film continues to spark conversations about censorship, creative freedom and how cinema engages with one of Punjab's most painful recent histories.