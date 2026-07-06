Pirated Copies Of Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj' Surface Online After ZEE5 Takedown

The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj' has taken a new turn after pirated copies of the film surfaced online hours after it was removed from ZEE5 in India. Soon after the streaming platform announced that the biographical drama had been taken down "until further notice," social media users claimed that the film was already available on several piracy websites. Screenshots showing the movie listed in HD quality began circulating on X and other platforms, with some users even sharing direct links to illegal streaming and download sites.

The unauthorised circulation of the film has raised fresh concerns over digital piracy, particularly as audiences who were unable to watch the film legally before its removal began seeking out pirated copies.

Some users urged others not to circulate the pirated copies, arguing that doing so could hurt the filmmakers financially, especially since there is still a possibility that the film could return to an official platform. Others appealed to viewers to respect the hard work of the cast and crew, saying the illegal distribution undermined the efforts of everyone involved in making the movie.

Digital Piracy In India

Digital piracy in India is prohibited under multiple laws, including the Copyright Act, 1957, the Information Technology Act, 2000, and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, in certain cases.

Under the Copyright Act, 1957, sharing, uploading, distributing or making a copyrighted film available online without the permission of its makers is illegal. This includes posting the full movie on social media platforms or sharing links to pirated copies hosted on unauthorised websites.

The law primarily targets those who upload, distribute or facilitate the illegal circulation of copyrighted content. Conviction for copyright infringement can attract imprisonment ranging from six months to three years and a fine between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh, although courts may vary the punishment depending on the circumstances.

'Satluj's Removal From ZEE5

'Satluj' premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 but was withdrawn from the platform in India within 48 hours. Inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, the film's sudden removal reportedly stemmed from concerns that certain portions of the biopic could be misused by anti-India elements. Confirming the takedown, ZEE5 said it continues to support the film's creative vision and is exploring all available legal avenues to restore it for viewers at the earliest.

Notably, the project has faced a turbulent journey to release. Originally titled 'Punjab '95,' the film became entangled in a prolonged certification dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after it was submitted in 2022. The board reportedly sought 127 cuts and asked the makers to change the title. The filmmakers challenged the decision in the Bombay High Court before later withdrawing the case. The film was also pulled from its scheduled premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023.

After spending nearly three years in limbo, the makers abandoned plans for a theatrical release and opted for a direct-to-digital premiere on ZEE5 under the new title 'Satluj'. Director Honey Trehan had maintained that the version released on the platform was the complete film, presented "in its original form as we always intended."

Before the film's removal, Dosanjh had acknowledged during a live social media interaction that there were concerns it might be taken down. "There was a fear that it could be removed. I think you might have downloaded the movie by now. So, now there is no fear," he had remarked. Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Satluj' also stars Arjun Rampal in a key role.