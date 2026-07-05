Anshula Kapoor Shares How Sisters Janhvi And Khushi Gave Her The Mehendi Of Her Dreams

Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding festivities have officially begun, with the Kapoor family coming together for an intimate mehendi ceremony.

Photos and videos from the celebration have now surfaced online, offering a glimpse into the star-studded pre-wedding event attended by family and close friends.

Bride-to-be Anshula looked radiant in a teal blue lehenga, while fiance Rohan Thakkar complemented her in a powder blue kurta. The ceremony turned into a special family celebration, with Janhvi and Khushi taking charge of the arrangements to make the occasion memorable for their sister.

Sharing pictures from the celebrations on Instagram, Anshula expressed heartfelt gratitude to her sisters for putting together what she described as the wedding celebration of her dreams. Calling the day one filled with "love" and thoughtful details, she wrote, "The colours, the chaos, the love, and a heart completely full. @janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor, thank you for giving me a mehendi beyond what I could have dreamed of! Every thoughtful touch, every beautiful corner, every moment reflected the love and care you poured into making it so special."

She went on to say that the greatest gift was being able to simply enjoy the moment while her sisters handled every detail of the event. "The greatest gift was that I could simply be present, soak it all in, and feel completely celebrated because you had taken care of absolutely everything. Thank you for giving me one of the happiest days of my life. I love you both endlessly," she added.

Take a look:

The celebrations brought together several members of the Kapoor family and close friends from the film industry. Boney Kapoor attended in a blue kurta-pyjama, while Arjun Kapoor opted for a pastel green kurta. Janhvi Kapoor chose a pastel ensemble, and Khushi Kapoor dazzled in a golden lehenga.

Several well-known names, including Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, were also seen joining the festivities. Pictures shared by Anshula, along with videos circulating online, captured candid moments from the family gathering.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar got engaged in July 2025 after Rohan proposed during a romantic getaway. The couple announced their engagement with a series of pictures from the special moment.