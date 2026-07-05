<i>Satluj</i> X Review: Internet Calls Diljit Dosanjh's Film A "Bone-Chilling Masterpiece"

After nearly three years of delays, Satluj finally premiered on ZEE5 in its original, uncut form on July 3. Earlier titled Punjab '95, the film is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Directed by Honey Trehan, the biographical drama stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky. The film chronicles Jaswant Singh Khalra's relentless fight to expose alleged human rights violations and enforced disappearances in Punjab during the 1990s.

Soon after its release, Satluj became a major talking point on X, with viewers praising its storytelling, performances and emotional impact. Going by the early reactions, the film has struck a chord with audiences.

Many viewers singled out Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal for their performances. While several called it one of the finest performances of Diljit's career, others also applauded Arjun Rampal for delivering another powerful act after Dhurandhar.

"What a gripping narration of one man's unbreakable spirit and fight against the tyrannical system... Diljit and Arjun's acting is exceptionally real and beyond," a person wrote.

Another user shared, "Diljit is phenomenal as Shaheed Bhai Sahib Jaswant Singh Khalra ji. He does not overplay the pain. He carries it. Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Saurabh Sachdeva and the entire cast bring the restraint and weight this story deserved."

Several viewers also described Satluj as one of the most impactful films to come out in recent years.

"Satluj is one of the most HARD-HITTING films of recent times. The first 20 minutes are painful to watch, but this is exactly the kind of cinema you should not miss," wrote another user.

A person said, "Not every film is made to entertain. Some are made to shake your conscience.”

“Just finished watching #Satluj (formerly Punjab ‘95) and I am literally at a loss for words. A bone-chilling and body-shivering masterpiece that gave me constant goosebumps. A brilliant, powerhouse performance by Diljit Dosanjh,” read a remark.

Another review read, “If there's one film from Hindi cinema you watch this year, let it be #Satluj (formerly titled Punjab 95). Honey Trehan's harrowing drama based on true events is one of the most hauntingly powerful Indian films in recent memory. That it's even on a streamer is a small miracle.”

“A Standing Ovation for Diljit Dosanjh. I just wrapped up #Satluj on Zee5, and it has left me emotionally spent — the kind of raw, unflinching storytelling that stays with you long after the credits roll contd,” read another post.

Satluj has been bankrolled by RSVP Movies and MacGuffin Pictures.