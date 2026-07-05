<i>Satluj</i> X Review: Internet Calls Diljit Dosanjh's Film A "Bone-Chilling Masterpiece"

After nearly three years of delays, Satluj finally premiered on ZEE5 in its original, uncut form on July 3. Earlier titled Punjab '95, the film is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.
Directed by Honey Trehan, the biographical drama stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky. The film chronicles Jaswant Singh Khalra's relentless fight to expose alleged human rights violations and enforced disappearances in Punjab during the 1990s.
Soon after its release, Satluj became a major talking point on X, with viewers praising its storytelling, performances and emotional impact. Going by the early reactions, the film has struck a chord with audiences.
Many viewers singled out Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal for their performances. While several called it one of the finest performances of Diljit's career, others also applauded Arjun Rampal for delivering another powerful act after Dhurandhar.
"What a gripping narration of one man's unbreakable spirit and fight against the tyrannical system... Diljit and Arjun's acting is exceptionally real and beyond," a person wrote.
Satluj (Panjab 95) on @ZEE5India— KJS DHILLON???????? (@TinyDhillon) July 5, 2026
What a gripping narration of one man's unbreakable spirit and fight against the tyrannical system …
A must watch
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @diljitdosanjh & @rampalarjun acting is exceptionally real and beyond
Jai Hind ???????? pic.twitter.com/NqLeXJ1l1L
Another user shared, "Diljit is phenomenal as Shaheed Bhai Sahib Jaswant Singh Khalra ji. He does not overplay the pain. He carries it. Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Saurabh Sachdeva and the entire cast bring the restraint and weight this story deserved."
. @diljitdosanjh is phenomenal as Shaheed Bhai Sahib Jaswant Singh Khalra ji— Siddharth (@SidKeVichaar) July 4, 2026
He does not overplay the pain. He carries it@rampalarjun, Suvinder Vicky, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Saurabh Sachdeva and the entire cast bring the restraint and weight this story deserved pic.twitter.com/e5i3bek72P
Several viewers also described Satluj as one of the most impactful films to come out in recent years.
"Satluj is one of the most HARD-HITTING films of recent times. The first 20 minutes are painful to watch, but this is exactly the kind of cinema you should not miss," wrote another user.
#Satluj is one of the most HARD-HITTING films of recent times— Siddharth (@SidKeVichaar) July 4, 2026
Specially in today's time, when citizens are labelled “terrorists” or “anti-national” for questioning power, this film feels even more important
The first 20 minutes are painful to watch, but this is exactly the kind… pic.twitter.com/5wGDse8N3m
A person said, "Not every film is made to entertain. Some are made to shake your conscience.”
???????? #SatlujReview | #Punjab95Review— "Movie Keeda Diaries : Cinematic Obsession" (@altamash4u) July 4, 2026
Not every film is made to entertain. Some are made to shake your conscience. #Satluj is an emotionally gripping, thought-provoking drama powered by a career-defining performance from #DiljitDosanjh. This is fearless, unforgettable cinema???? pic.twitter.com/TRK0ouMUJB
“Just finished watching #Satluj (formerly Punjab ‘95) and I am literally at a loss for words. A bone-chilling and body-shivering masterpiece that gave me constant goosebumps. A brilliant, powerhouse performance by Diljit Dosanjh,” read a remark.
Just finished watching #Satluj (formerly Punjab 95) and I am literally at a loss for words. A bone-chilling and body-shivering masterpiece that gave me constant goosebumps. A brilliant, powerhouse performance by @diljitdosanjh ????????. pic.twitter.com/zuJRQoHZeB— Jashan (@jashandip13) July 4, 2026
Another review read, “If there's one film from Hindi cinema you watch this year, let it be #Satluj (formerly titled Punjab 95). Honey Trehan's harrowing drama based on true events is one of the most hauntingly powerful Indian films in recent memory. That it's even on a streamer is a small miracle.”
If there's one film from Hindi cinema you watch this year, let it be #Satluj (formerly titled Punjab 95). Honey Trehan's harrowing drama based on true events is one of the most hauntingly powerful Indian films in recent memory. That it's even on a streamer is a small miracle. pic.twitter.com/PcxvcMS8Il— Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) July 4, 2026
“A Standing Ovation for Diljit Dosanjh. I just wrapped up #Satluj on Zee5, and it has left me emotionally spent — the kind of raw, unflinching storytelling that stays with you long after the credits roll contd,” read another post.
@diljitdosanjh A Standing Ovation for Diljit Dosanjh— Mrityunjoy Kumar Jha (@Mrityunjoykjha) July 4, 2026
I just wrapped up #Satluj on Zee5, and it has left me emotionally spent — the kind of raw, unflinching storytelling that stays with you long after the credits roll contd ..
Satluj has been bankrolled by RSVP Movies and MacGuffin Pictures.