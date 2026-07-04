Farah Khan Ali On Backlash Over Mother Zarine Khan's Hindu Last Rites: 'Muslims Asked Why We Cremated Her'

Zarine Khan's daughter, Farah Khan Ali, has opened up about the backlash the family received after her mother was cremated according to Hindu customs.

Sanjay Khan's wife - actress, interior designer and culinary alchemist Zarine Khan - died at her Mumbai residence on November 7 last year from an age-related illness. She was 81.

Zarine Khan's children performed her last rites according to Hindu traditions, prompting criticism on social media. Zarine Khan had Parsi roots and had married into a Muslim family.

What's Happening

Farah Khan Ali told Vickey Lalwani, "Even though she was born a Parsi and married a Muslim, she asked us to cremate her as a Hindu because she wanted her ashes to be immersed in flowing water in Kashmir. She was claustrophobic about being in a grave. So that was one of the reasons she wanted to be cremated, and so we did."

She continued, "It was really sad because when she died there were so many unkind comments on social media, both from Hindus and Muslims, asking why we were cremating her. The Muslims were like, 'How can you cremate her? She was a Muslim.' And the Hindus were like, 'How can you cremate her? She was a Muslim.'"

"It was sad because you live in a world... at least I come from a family where we were taught to love all religions and celebrate all festivals. And here, even in death, people were so against each other. This has only happened in the last 10 years in this country, where people have fought against each other over religion," added Farah Khan Ali.

"But anyway, I ignored all those comments. I've become the ignoring queen. I can ignore trolls very well. Because, at the end of the day, I think you only have so much time, and you should spend it with people who matter and people you love," she elaborated.

On Zarine Khan's Prayer Meet

Recalling the heartfelt prayer ceremony arranged for Zarine Khan, Farah Khan Ali spoke about what made it beautiful and reflected her mother's values.

Farah Ali Khan said, "What was so beautiful at her memorial prayer ceremony was that we had five priests from different religions - Parsi, Hindu, Muslim, Christian and Sikh - all saying prayers. Then the children and all of us spoke about her."

She continued, "Everyone who came, over 2,000 people showed up for that prayer ceremony because she was so loved. And everyone said, 'We've never seen a chautha like that, where you have so many different religions and so many different priests saying prayers.'"

How Zarine Khan's Husband Sanjay Khan Is Coping

Furthermore, Farah Khan Ali shared how actor and father Sanjay Khan has been coping with the loss of his wife.

She said men do not always cope well with loss and, in a way, he had taken Zarine Khan for granted because she was "always there".

Farah Ali Khan continued, "Men don't really take loss very well. My father is no exception. I think he had taken my mother for granted because she was always there. And today, I think he deeply misses her."

She added, "But he's also someone who keeps himself very busy because he knows that if he doesn't keep himself busy, he'll be in deep pain. So we do talk about her occasionally, but I think right now he tries to block it out because he lived with her, and she was there 24/7. So he, of course, hasn't taken it very well, but he's dealing with it, as are all of us."

"Born a Parsi, married as a Muslim, and cremated according to Hindu rites, she epitomised humanity. She was the bond that held our family together, and her legacy is something we hope to live by," she concluded.

About Zarine Khan

Zarine Khan died following age-related ailments, having battled health issues for some time.

Zarine Khan, who met Sanjay Khan in the 1960s, married him in 1966. She appeared in the 1963 Hindi film Tere Ghar Ke Samne opposite Dev Anand, but was best known for her off-screen work as a successful interior designer and entrepreneur.

Zarine is survived by her husband, Sanjay; daughters Sussanne, Farah, Simone Arora; and son Zayed. Zarine and Sanjay Khan celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in April this year.

About Farah Khan Ali

Farah Khan Ali is an Indian jewellery designer, gemologist and entrepreneur who has built her own reputation in her chosen profession. She is the eldest daughter of Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan and has three siblings - Simone Arora, Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan.

She graduated in History and Economics from Sophia College in Mumbai, and then obtained a Graduate Gemologist degree from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) in the United States.

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