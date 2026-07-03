Sanjay Khan's Daughter Farah Khan Ali Dismisses Rumours About Him 'Beating Zeenat Aman': "He Is Not A Violent Man"

Indian actor, director and producer Sanjay Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali has recently opened up about one of the most discussed relationships in Bollywood. She spoke of how the allegations against Sanjay Khan - that he physically assaulted actress Zeenat Aman - are not true despite years of claims of domestic violence. Farah Khan Ali also mentioned how her father's relationship with Zeenat Aman had an impact on his marriage to Zarine Katrak Khan, who was an actress, interior designer and culinary alchemist.

What's Happening

Farah Khan Ali told Vickey Lalwani, "I was very young at that point so I don't have very strong memories. I was 9-10 years old at the time. But I just want to say that this fake story which keeps coming up on social media about my father beating Zeenat Aman and her eye getting hurt, that's all hogwash, because my father hasn't raised his hand on my mother or any of his daughters. He is not a violent man who would raise a finger on a woman. And what I know is that my mother told me that Miss Aman's mother suffered from an eye disease."

"She added, 'Her eye was also smaller. So it was something genetic which happened to Miss Aman and not what was written. My mum is the most honest person and she told me that my father never raised his hand on Zeenat Aman. So this nonsense about a part where my father beat her is bulls**t. I am happy I can say this on camera today because I want to clarify this, that it is not true.'"

How The Sanjay Khan-Zeenat Aman Affair Impacted His Marriage

Furthermore, Farah Khan Ali candidly spoke about the strain that the relationship had on Sanjay Khan's marriage to Zarine Katrak Khan.

Farah reiterated how her mother had shown remarkable strength. She recalled how Zarine Khan had left home for three months after giving birth to Zayed Khan. When she returned, she was an unrecognisable person - someone who radiated immense confidence and that's probably what brought their father, Sanjay Khan, back.

On Zarine Khan Attacking Zeenat Aman Physically

Farah Khan Ali further rubbished rumours that her mother, Zarine Khan, made the alleged feud with Zeenat Aman public by physically attacking her.

"Do you actually think my mother would get into a fight with any other woman and beat her? No, my mum's not that. She is a very elegant person. So, this news is fake. Even when she spoke to us about it, she told us, 'Your father was attracted to her, so I just don't blame her.' There was an attraction on both sides. Maybe at that point, there was something wrong with their marriage. But I do believe when she said that my father did not beat Zeenat Aman," added Farah Khan Ali.

About Sanjay Khan And Zeenat Aman

Sanjay Khan and Zeenat Aman married in Jaisalmer in 1978. Farah Khan Ali also confirmed that they performed a nikah and then divorced according to Muslim customs. The marriage ended within a year.

Zeenat Aman later married actor-director Mazhar Khan and had two sons, Azaan and Zahaan. Mazhar Khan died in 1998 due to kidney failure.

About Farah Khan Ali

Farah Khan Ali is an Indian jewellery designer, gemologist and entrepreneur who has built her own reputation in her chosen profession. She is the eldest daughter of Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan and has three siblings - Simone Arora, Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan.

She graduated in History and Economics from Sophia College in Mumbai, and then obtained a Graduate Gemologist degree from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) in the United States.

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