Ravi Teja's Remark About <i>Irumudi</i> Co-Star Nakshathra Sparks Online Debate

South star Ravi Teja has faced criticism online after using a term to describe his young co-star Nakshathra during his film Irumudi's pre-release event. While the word is reportedly sometimes used as a term of affection for children in some parts of the Telugu-speaking regions, it can also carry a derogatory meaning, particularly when used for women.

During the event, Nakshathra asked Ravi Teja what nickname he would like to give her. The actor repeated the term twice, prompting some people around them to laugh. Nakshathra then said she did not know what the word meant. Ravi Teja responded that he would tell her later, while some members of the audience continued laughing and cheering.

The term refers to someone who is considered overtly mature. The interaction later drew attention after clips from the event circulated online, with several users questioning the actor's choice of words.

Internet Reacts To Ravi Teja's Remark

The exchange received mixed reactions online. Several social media users criticised Ravi Teja, arguing that the term was inappropriate to use while addressing a child.

One X user questioned why such a word was being used for a young girl, while another described the incident as “wrong on so many levels.”

Some users also questioned how the actor would feel if the same term were used for his own daughter.

“What kind of mentality makes someone use a word like “ముదురు ముండ” for a child? This is beyond unacceptable,” another user said.

However, others pointed out that the word can be used affectionately in Telangana when referring to children. “People from Telangana will understand...They say it when affectionately doting on small children... I don't know why, but they do. It might sound odd, but it's an expression of affection,” a user shared.

“It wasn't meant as an insult; if you understand the context, you wouldn't take it negatively,” another shared.

What Is Irumudi About?

Irumudi, directed by Shiva Nirvana, is scheduled to release in theatres on August 21. Ravi Teja plays an alcoholic father with a violent past who takes up Ayyappa deeksha, requiring him to give up his usual lifestyle and habits. Nakshathra plays his daughter in the film, while Priya Bhavani Shankar is also part of the cast.