Ravi Teja's Remark About <i>Irumudi</i> Co-Star Nakshathra Sparks Online Debate

- Ravi Teja used a term with mixed meanings for co-star Nakshathra at Irumudi's event
- The term can be affectionate or derogatory depending on Telugu regional context
- Nakshathra was unaware of the term’s meaning during the interaction
South star Ravi Teja has faced criticism online after using a term to describe his young co-star Nakshathra during his film Irumudi's pre-release event. While the word is reportedly sometimes used as a term of affection for children in some parts of the Telugu-speaking regions, it can also carry a derogatory meaning, particularly when used for women.
During the event, Nakshathra asked Ravi Teja what nickname he would like to give her. The actor repeated the term twice, prompting some people around them to laugh. Nakshathra then said she did not know what the word meant. Ravi Teja responded that he would tell her later, while some members of the audience continued laughing and cheering.
The term refers to someone who is considered overtly mature. The interaction later drew attention after clips from the event circulated online, with several users questioning the actor's choice of words.
Internet Reacts To Ravi Teja's Remark
The exchange received mixed reactions online. Several social media users criticised Ravi Teja, arguing that the term was inappropriate to use while addressing a child.
One X user questioned why such a word was being used for a young girl, while another described the incident as “wrong on so many levels.”
Rei em matladthunnav ra , that too to a child and also this is a devotional movie !! This is wrong on so many levels— alpha_ego (@realworld_me) August 17, 2026
Some users also questioned how the actor would feel if the same term were used for his own daughter.
A star without even basic common sense or public etiquette, calling a minor “Munda” and people are laughing at this. Wow, where are we heading?— India Flick (@IndiaFlick) August 16, 2026
Would #Raviteja be okay if someone casually called his daughter “Munda” in public just like he did ?
pic.twitter.com/4zyc1P75QX
“What kind of mentality makes someone use a word like “ముదురు ముండ” for a child? This is beyond unacceptable,” another user said.
#RaviTeja #Nakshatra : Give me a Nick Name..?#RaviTeja : ముదురు ముండ..— Yeshwant rocks9 (@Yeshwantrocks9) August 16, 2026
What kind of mentality makes someone use a word like “ముదురు ముండ” for a child? This is beyond unacceptable.???? pic.twitter.com/6cbVMUfrEk
However, others pointed out that the word can be used affectionately in Telangana when referring to children. “People from Telangana will understand...They say it when affectionately doting on small children... I don't know why, but they do. It might sound odd, but it's an expression of affection,” a user shared.
Bro kangaru padtaru endhuku— seetharamaraju (@ctha_ramaraju) August 16, 2026
Telangana vallaki artham avtadhi..
chinna pillalni mudhu chesepudu antaru...endhuko telidhu..but antaru like Bujji munda ani...vintha ga untadhi but affection adhi...
“It wasn't meant as an insult; if you understand the context, you wouldn't take it negatively,” another shared.
What Is Irumudi About?
Irumudi, directed by Shiva Nirvana, is scheduled to release in theatres on August 21. Ravi Teja plays an alcoholic father with a violent past who takes up Ayyappa deeksha, requiring him to give up his usual lifestyle and habits. Nakshathra plays his daughter in the film, while Priya Bhavani Shankar is also part of the cast.