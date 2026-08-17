'A Tamil Classic': Allu Arjun And Mahesh Babu Review Lokesh Kanagaraj's <i>DC</i>

- Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj made his acting debut in the film DC, which is receiving positive reviews
- Allu Arjun called DC a Tamil classic and praised the performances and technical aspects on X
- Mahesh Babu described DC as an original and outstanding film and congratulated the team on X
Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut DC has been receiving a positive response at the box office. Starring Wamiqa Gabbi in a leading role, the film has now received glowing reviews from Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu.
Allu Arjun took to X to share his thoughts after watching DC, calling it a "Tamil classic" and urging film lovers to watch it.
He wrote, "Watched #DC ! It's a Tamil classic. Every film lover must watch it. It's poetry for those who get it. Congratulations to the entire #DC team. Highest respect to Director @ArunMatheswaran garu. @anirudhofficial absolute master booster! Technically brilliant. All the artists are fabbb, especially #WamiqaGabbi garu, and of course the hero! And my director @Dir_Lokesh garu, the biggest pillar of support."
Watched #DC ! It's a Tamil classic. Every film lover must watch it. It's poetry for those who get it.— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 17, 2026
Congratulations to the entire #DC team. Highest respect to Director @ArunMatheswaran garu. @anirudhofficial absolute master booster! Technically brilliant.
All the artists are…
Mahesh Babu also praised the film, describing it as original and outstanding.
Sharing his reaction on X, he wrote, "#DC... what an original and outstanding film. Just too cool... Loved every bit of it!! Congrats to the entire team..."
#DC… what an original and outstanding film 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Just too cool… 😎😎😎 Loved every bit of it!! Congrats to the entire team…🤗🤗❤️❤️@Dir_Lokesh @ArunMatheswaran @anirudhofficial #WamiqaGabbi @isanjkayy @mukesh_DOP @editor_prasanna @skannanartdir @sunpictures— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 16, 2026
The praise from Allu Arjun comes at an interesting time, as the actor and Lokesh Kanagaraj are set to collaborate on a much-anticipated project. Tentatively titled AA23, the film is currently in the pre-production stage.
While details about AA23 are being kept under wraps, the project is among the most awaited films in Allu Arjun's line-up.
Apart from AA23, Allu Arjun is also gearing up for Raaka, which is being directed by Atlee. The film is currently in production and has a star-studded cast, including Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur.