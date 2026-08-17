'A Tamil Classic': Allu Arjun And Mahesh Babu Review Lokesh Kanagaraj's <i>DC</i>

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut DC has been receiving a positive response at the box office. Starring Wamiqa Gabbi in a leading role, the film has now received glowing reviews from Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu.

Allu Arjun took to X to share his thoughts after watching DC, calling it a "Tamil classic" and urging film lovers to watch it.

He wrote, "Watched #DC ! It's a Tamil classic. Every film lover must watch it. It's poetry for those who get it. Congratulations to the entire #DC team. Highest respect to Director @ArunMatheswaran garu. @anirudhofficial absolute master booster! Technically brilliant. All the artists are fabbb, especially #WamiqaGabbi garu, and of course the hero! And my director @Dir_Lokesh garu, the biggest pillar of support."

Mahesh Babu also praised the film, describing it as original and outstanding.

Sharing his reaction on X, he wrote, "#DC... what an original and outstanding film. Just too cool... Loved every bit of it!! Congrats to the entire team..."

The praise from Allu Arjun comes at an interesting time, as the actor and Lokesh Kanagaraj are set to collaborate on a much-anticipated project. Tentatively titled AA23, the film is currently in the pre-production stage.

While details about AA23 are being kept under wraps, the project is among the most awaited films in Allu Arjun's line-up.

Apart from AA23, Allu Arjun is also gearing up for Raaka, which is being directed by Atlee. The film is currently in production and has a star-studded cast, including Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur.