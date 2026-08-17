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Actor Ananya Raj, 35, Dies After Year Of 'Physical And Mental Discomfort': Family

Ananya Raj's family requested fans and media to maintain privacy and quietude.

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Actor Ananya Raj, 35, Dies After Year Of 'Physical And Mental Discomfort': Family
Ananya Raj died on July 15, her family said in the statement.
  • Actor Ananya Raj died peacefully in her sleep on July 15 at age 35
  • Her family announced she struggled with physical and mental issues for over a year
  • Ananya was known for films like Thaggede Le, 7 Hours To Go, Ghost, and The Final Exit
What kind of physical and mental discomfort was she facing?

Actor Ananya Raj, known for films such as Thaggede Le, 7 Hours To Go, and Ghost, died "peacefully in her sleep" on July 15, her family announced on Instagram. She was 35.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Sunday, Ananya Raj's family said that the actor was struggling with "physical and mental discomfort" for over a year.

"This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. For over a year, she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them," the family wrote in the statement.

Ananya Raj's family also shared a series of pictures from her last rites, a month after her death on her official Instagram page.

Calling the late actor "a strong-spirited girl", her family said Ananya Raj lived like a queen.

"Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And in these trying times, we wish to maintain privacy and quietude," they added in the statement.

Ananya Raj's Last Post

Besides films, including The Final Exit, Ananya Raj was also seen in music videos presented by top music labels such as T-Series, Zee Music and Times Music.

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