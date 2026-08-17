Ananya Raj's Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After Actor's Death At 35

Actor Ananya Raj's last Instagram post has gone viral on social media following her death at the age of 35. Ananya died in her sleep on July 15, her family confirmed through her official Instagram account.

The actor's last post was shared on May 17 and featured a carousel of pictures from one of her photoshoots. In the photos, Ananya was seen dressed in a black strapless dress, which she paired with black gloves and golden accessories. She completed the look with bold makeup.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya had captioned the post, "Black to white. It's time to SHINE"

Following the news of her death, fans have been flooding the comments section of the post with messages mourning her untimely demise.

Ananya Raj's Family Confirms Her Death

Ananya's family confirmed her death more than a month after she died. Along with the announcement, they shared a series of pictures from her last rites.

The statement read, "This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. For over a year, she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them."

"She was a strong-spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And in these trying times, we wish to maintain privacy and quietude," it concluded.

Ananya Raj's Work

Born on October 22, 1991, Ananya Raj worked in Hindi as well as regional cinema. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 film 7 Hours to Go. She later appeared in regional projects, including the Telugu film Thaggede Le and the trilingual project Madrasi Gang.

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