Was Rajpal Yadav Asked To Leave Mushtaq Khan's Prayer Meet? Here's The Truth

Rajpal Yadav was among the personalities who attended the prayer meet of late actor Mushtaq Khan, who died after a long battle with cancer. A video from the prayer meet, held on September 30, shows a woman shouting while Rajpal was speaking to the media.



The video sparked speculation that the actor was disrespected at Mushtaq Khan's prayer meet.



Now, another video has clarified what actually happened at the event.



Was Rajpal Yadav Asked To Leave Prayer Meeting?



A clip showed a woman shouting while the Bhool Bhulaiya actor was present at the meet.



The woman said, “Aapko ab bahar bheja jaayega. Humne samjhaya aapko, aap kyun aise kar rahe ho? Yeh koi jagah hai selfie leni ki? (You will be sent outside now. We explained it to you, so why are you behaving like this? Is this a place to take selfies?)"



At that time, the clip showed that Rajpal Yadav and his team were leaving the venue. The video led to rumours that the woman was shouting at the actor.



Another video later showed what actually happened.



The clip showed a man trying to take selfies with Rajpal Yadav at the venue. The woman stepped in and asked the man to leave the prayer meet.



Rajpal Yadav Remembers Mushtaq Khan



After paying his respects at the prayer meet, Rajpal expressed his sadness at Mushtaq Khan's death. "Mushtaq bhai ki aatma ko shaanti mile. Bahut hi pavitra aatma thi, aache insaan the aur bahut hi kabil abhineta (May Mushtaq bhai's soul rest in peace. He was a very pure soul, a good human being and an extremely talented actor)," he said.



Earlier, Rajpal had paid tribute to Mushtaq on Instagram. In a post, he said that he met the actor at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital just two hours before his death.





Apart from Rajpal Yadav, Poonam Dhillon, Rahul Roy, Vindu Dara Singh, Kiran Kumar, Rakhi Sawant, Upasana Singh, Sunil Pal, Ehsaan Qureshi, K K Goswami and Mukesh Rishi also attended the prayer meet.



Also Read | Vijay Pays Tribute To Sivaji Ganesan On His 98th Birth Anniversary: 'He Stood As The Very Grammar Of Acting'