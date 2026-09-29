<i>After Naagzilla</i>, Ravi Kishan Joins Hands With Mahaveer Jain Films For Devotional Drama

Ravi Kishan has been going viral for all the right reasons this year. Be it his viral catchphrases or his roles, the actor-politician has managed to impress audiences time and again, creating a large fanbase. Now, the Mirzapur actor is set to headline an upcoming devotional drama.

Ravi Kishan will star in a spiritual movie presented by Mahaveer Jain Films, Bollywood Hungama reported.

The project will mark Ravi Kishan's second collaboration with Mahaveer Jain Films after Naagzilla. Billed as the first part of a fantasy series, Naagzilla stars Kartik Aaryan and Ravi Kishan. It will be out in theatres next year.

Ravi Kishan To Play Solo Lead In Hindi Film

A source told Bollywood Hungama that Ravi Kishan immediately agreed to the film when he was offered the role. “This will be one of those rare Hindi films in which Ravi Kishan will be the sole leading man and will carry the film on his shoulders.

The makers strongly felt that Ravi has the talent, popularity and personality needed for the part. More importantly, he fits the character perfectly,” the insider claimed.

The movie will revolve around a man and his devotion to God, the source claimed. The insider added that the movie will be a “clean, wholesome entertainer that families can watch together.”

The film will be written and directed by Amit Aarryan. It is set to go on floors in January. The title will be locked soon and an official announcement will be made later. RatPack Stories' Vijay Subramaniam and Kshitij Mehta are also attached to the project.

For Mahaveer Jain films, the film comes soon after the banner delivered the hit title track of Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The house will also produce RamBola, which will be helmed by Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi.

Ravi Kishan's Upcoming Projects

Ravi Kishan was last seen in the Mirzapur movie. The actor also starred opposite Madhuri Dixit in Maa Behen this year. He will feature in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.

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